“Jake Paul Gonna Use This”: Mike Tyson Tricked by TikTok’s ‘Just Give Me My Money’ Prank Generates Wild Reactions

May 13, 2024, New York, New York, USA: MIKE TYSON and JAKE PAUL square off at the Apollo Theater press conference

Mike Tyson has fallen for the ‘Just Give Me My Money’ prank thanks to his daughter. ‘Iron’ Mike is a devoted father and would do anything for his children. So when she asked him to film a TikTok video with him he obliged.

Little did he know he was part of the latest prank to go viral on the internet. Of course, with this, he joins a long line of celebrities who are falling for the prank as fans on social media seem to be love this new viral trend.

Tyson, however, did not seem amused and fans were quick to spot it!

“This is the last ever recorded footage of them , RIP whoever these two are”

This fan brought out the Jake Paul angle, claiming the YouTuber would use this as motivation to fight Tyson,

“Jake Paul gonna use this as a reason to fight him”

Another fan was grateful that it was his daughter that played the prank on him. ‘Iron’ Mike may not have reacted the same way if it was someone else,

“Good thing it’s his daughter”

One fan was amused as to how they got one of the deadliest boxers of all time to fall for a TikTok prank,

“This is one of the toughest humans to ever walk the planet and you got him to do this?”

One fan claimed he could see Tyson’s fingers twitching, ready to swing when he realized he got pranked,

“I know y’all see his hands, dem fingers was twitching”

The former heavyweight champion of the world now has the opportunity to execute his signature move in the ring as Jake Paul dropped the promotional video for their next fight.

Paul releases the date and time for Tyson fight

Jake Paul has finally got the fight he wanted, the fight he has been after for over a year now. ‘The Problem Child’ takes on ‘Iron’ Mike on 15 November, 2024.

Their 30-year age difference does not seem to be a problem for either of them. Well, it is a problem for everybody else who wants to criticize the fight out of concern for Tyson’s health but…

Regardless, Paul has dropped his latest promotional video for the fight.

“Mike Tyson. 97 days. 270 million subscribers. And I risked it all.”

Mike Tyson. 97 days. 270 million subscribers. And I risked it all. pic.twitter.com/CQdwzYBIXi — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 10, 2024



Fan will get to witness the great Mike Tyson again at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For those streaming, this is a Netflix exclusive, the streaming giant’s first forray into sporting event before it takes charge of streaming WWE from its platform.