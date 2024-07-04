Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Patrick Mahomes Picks His Winner

Mike Tyson’s much awaited fight against Youtuber Jake Paul got postponed to November 15th. And that meant Robb Riggle could put Mahomes on the spot to choose a winner. In a nutshell, the three-time Super Bowl winner gave props to both fighter’s strengths. And Mahomes did not disappoint giving us the fairest answer as the two distinct celebrities come together at the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

With Tyson and Paul healthy enough to train for the bout, Mahomes shared a critical detail with Rob Riggle and Darren Leader that could decide who will win the contest.

“If it goes longer than two rounds, it’s going to be Jake Paul. But if Tyson hits him, I mean, that’s still a powerful punch.”

Likewise, Patrick Mahomes said that no amount of money could convince him to step into the ring and fight Tyson. As much as he wants to witness the fight, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will prepare for their 2024 Week 11 showdown versus the Buffalo Bills.

The Tyson-Paul match will be contested over eight two-minute rounds, and both fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves. While initially regarded as an exhibition match, Paul confirmed their request with the Texas Combative Sports Program to make it a sanctioned professional bout. If approved, the fight’s result will count against Paul’s 9-1 record. Conversely, Tyson has a 50-6-0-2 record with 44 knockouts.

While it remains to be seen if the contest will live up to the hype, recent pay-per-view data could predict the interest in this fight, which will be streamed on Netflix. Paul’s August 2023 fight with Nate Diaz generated 450,000 PPV buys, while Tyson’s November 2020 contest with Roy Jones Jr. had 1.9 million PPV buys.

Former Heavyweight Boxer Joins Patrick Mahomes in Predicting Tyson-Paul Match

In addition to the Mahomes, former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe shared his take on the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul matchup with FightHype on YouTube. Like Tyson, Bowe was a unified heavyweight champion who only lost once in 45 professional fights.

“I think it will be a great fight. I think he still does make money, then why not. I think he’s already 58, but if he can still do it, why not? He don’t look like how he once was, but I think he can do enough to win the fight.”

As Patrick Mahomes mentioned, stamina could be a deciding factor in this series. Jake Paul has the youth advantage and will try to wear Mike Tyson down by prolonging the match. Conversely, it doesn’t take much for a former world champion to rediscover his knockout punch. Therefore, Paul could be in trouble if Tyson roughs him up in the opening rounds.

Meanwhile, even if their careers overlapped, Tyson and Bowe never had a professional boxing match. They did have common opponents like Andrew Golota, Buster Mathis Jr., and former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

However, while Tyson has a more accomplished boxing career, major sportsbooks favor Paul to win the fight. Bet365, BetWay, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM all predict Jake Paul will win over Mike Tyson.