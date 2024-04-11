Jake Paul Offers Cheeky Response to Hypothetical Mike Tyson Ear-Biting Possibility

Jake Paul’s upcoming rival, Mike Tyson, is undeniably one of the greatest to ever set foot inside the boxing ring. But ‘Iron Mike’s involvement in a few infamous incidents has also tarnished his stature largely. Recently, Paul received a question about one such infamous Mike Tyson incident during his appearance on ‘Fox News’. The presenter wanted to know what would Paul do if he got into an Evander Hollyfield ear-biting-like situation with Tyson during the fight.

However, Paul seemed confident about avoiding such a situation during his fight against Tyson scheduled for July 20. Much of it came from the method that he chose to avoid it. In reply to the question, Jake Paul said,

“He can’t bite my ear off if I knock his teeth out”

The youngest unified heavyweight champion in boxing history sparked a massive controversy with one of his in-ring actions on June 28, 1997. He bit the ear of his rival, Evander Hollyfield, twice during the fight. The referee warned Tyson after the first incident and continued the fight. However, ‘Kid Dynamite’s’ second bite tore off a small piece of Hollyfield’s ear, making the referee disqualify him from the fight.

However, according to Paul, he will not allow Tyson the luxury to do so as his KO strike will be enough to knock ‘Iron Mike’s teeth right away. Well, Paul may have showcased his mastery of speaking skills with a witty answer. But his in-ring displays raise a question about whether he will be able to materialize his words or not.

Was Paul serious about knocking Mike Tyson’s teeth out?

Jake Paul is well known for his outrageous talking, but when it comes to his skills, there remains a big question mark. He may boast of an impressive 9-1 record, but on many occasions, Paul has been called out for fighting retired athletes.

On the other hand, one of Tyson’s former training partners, Zab Judah, had detailed that Tyson had knocked the tooth out of one of his sparring partners. The entire incident happened while he was preparing for his previous fight against Roy Jones Jr., more than three years back. Thus, it’s quite possible for ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ to retain his ferociousness, given the fact that not much time has elapsed since he fought Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.