Jake Paul Says ‘Numbers Don’t Lie’ While Backing Caitlin Clark After She Misses Unanimous ROTY by One Vote

Jake Paul can not understand how Caitlin Clark did not win the WNBA’s Rookie Of the Year award unanimously. Although she did end up winning the trophy, it came as a surprise to fans that out of the 67 voters, one voter had Angel Reese as their ROTY.

‘The Problem Child’ agreed with fans who could not fathom how one person came up with a different name since Clark had a trailblazing start in what was just her first WNBA season breaking a number of records throughout.

It was almost inevitable that she would end up winning the ROTY award. At the start of the season, Angel Reese was definitely a contender as well, but Clark stepped into a league of her own to become the most talked about name in WNBA through last season.

After the Indiana Fever made a post congratulating her on her award, ‘The Problem Child’ spoke about her historic season, but not without a jab at that one voter who dared to not think like the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“Numbers don’t lie…points, assists, triple doubles, back to playoffs, attendance, viewership, new massive media rights deal……except for that one media member that didn’t vote for her as ROY. How? Congrats Caitlin.”

Numbers don’t lie…points, assists, triple doubles, back to playoffs, attendance, viewership, new massive media rights deal… …except for that one media member that didn’t vote for her as ROY. How? Congrats Caitlin. https://t.co/gfcsl94qWN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 3, 2024

Paul is said to follow basketball very closely, in fact he plays a lot of in his spare time as well. So, as an avid sports fan, he knows the ins and the outs of the game.

Of course, there is a difference between being a professional basketballer and a professional reporter who makes these decisions for a living and being Jake Paul shooting over people twice his age in the backyard. Or maybe that last part is just relevant to his boxing career.

‘The Problem Child‘ is going to take on 58-year-old Mike Tyson later this year much to the dismay of 9 out of 10 human beings on the planet, including the rare nugget that is former UFC double champ, Conor McGregor.

McGregor trashes Jake Paul ahead of fight

The Irishman recently went on a gambling livestream with DuelBits and as it happens, every time he shows up there, somebody ends up taking some strays. This time it was the younger Paul brother who got crucified at the altar of the ‘Notorious’.

During the stream, a fan asked him what he thought of the Paul vs. Tyson fight and McGregor responded by saying nobody could care less about the fight and hoped that Tyson would ring Paul’s bells.

“Don’t give a bollocks, they’re wearing 14 ounce gloves, it’s two minute round….who gives a bollocks. I hope he rattles that little dope, no one gives a f*ck about him (Paul).”

Conor McGregor just went off on Jake Paul while smoking Mike Tyson’s marijuana pic.twitter.com/5nFd5e38im — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 27, 2024

It’s genuinely funny though that McGregor could not understand how they managed to book an entire stadium for the fight. He does not think people want to see 60 year olds take on people 30 years younger than them.