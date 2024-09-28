Jake Paul’s Latest Car-Breaking Video Falls Flat with Fans, Urging Him to Find a New Video Editor

May 13, 2024, New York, New York, USA: JAKE PAUL appluads back the audience at the press conference taking place at the Apollo Theater in New York City for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul and KATIE TAYLOR vs AMANDA SERRANO boxing match that will air on Netflix on July 20th, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. New York USA – ZUMAc266 20240513_znp_c266_013 Copyright: xCarlosxChiossonex

Jake Paul’s latest stunt didn’t exactly hit the mark with fans. In a video posted on Instagram, Paul, wearing a fat suit to mock his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson, lands a playful body shot on someone who ‘accidentally‘ falls onto his Ferrari, breaking the glass.

The problem? Fans were quick to call out the obvious editing, criticizing Paul for faking the incident. While the ‘Problem Child’ probably thought it was a funny way to hype the fight, the poorly executed video left many urging him to get a new editor and, maybe, take his fight prep a little more seriously!

Now, Paul had previously posted a video of him eating KFC, and once he even wore the fat suit to do some bench presses.

So, needless to say, fans were onto him. So when he asked an individual wearing body gear to stand in front of him ready to receive a body shot and then fall onto his Ferrari, fans were quick to call the bluff.

One fan said,

“Hire a better editor”

Another fan chimed in with pregnancy rumors.

“Bros pregnant”

And then there was another pregnancy joke.

“Bros gf said she’s leaving so he pulled “I’m pregnant” move”

This fan simply reminded Paul that Tyson could do that to a human without the help of a video editor.

Mike Tyson can do that without editing anything.

Well, Tyson could definitely do that, even at 58 years of age. Are there dangers to fighting someone 30 years your junior? Well yes, but so was the fight against Pinklon Thomas!

Tyson reveals motivation for Paul fight

Mike Tyson, at 58, doesn’t need the money—he just loves the thrill of a challenge. Despite running a successful cannabis business, Tyson says he wants to expose himself to risk and see what he’s made of, which is why he’s moving forward with his fight against 27-year-old Jake Paul on November 15 at AT&T Stadium.

‘Iron’ Mike, who recently recovered from an ulcer flareup, emphasized that this fight isn’t about the paycheck.

“This won’t change my life financially…I just want to perform in front of the world.”

Training has been tough, and Tyson admits it’s “hard to walk” some days, but he’s confident he’ll be ready. Now, the gambling man would never bet against Mike Tyson but the age certainly worries a lot of fans and experts alike.

UFC president Dana White, who’s a dear friend to Tyson has always maintained that the younger Paul brother should be fighting boxers his size and his age. Nobody wants to see Tyson get knocked about a kid that did weird dances on the Disney channel. But if Tyson wants the fight, he get it!