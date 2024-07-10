Kevin Durant Shuts Down Jake Paul’s Celebrity Boxing Fight Idea with Two-Word Reply

Kevin Durant wants no part of the celebrity boxing scene, and would rather just stick to basketball. At 6’10, he would have been one of the tallest boxers in the sport and might have had to fight in the heavyweight division. Still, all of this is mere speculation since Durant has made it clear that he will not step into a room anytime soon.

‘KD’ is now a Prime-sponsored athlete and as per tradition, he recently met up with Logan Paul and his team, following which he even appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast on YouTube. During the conversation, Logan asked Durant if he would fight Jake Paul in the ring, to which the basketball star replied saying,

“Hell no.”

He then added,

“Nah man I seen how he did couple NBA players.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch)

Durant was probably alluding to Jake’s fight against former NBA Player Nate Robinson, which ended with the latter being knocked clean out. Naturally, ‘KD’ does not want to put himself in a similar position, and is perfectly happy sticking to basketball.

Also on the podcast was YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, who was brutally roasted by Durant during the conversation.

Durant trolls Speed for mocking his love life

Interestingly, the conversation on the podcast soon turned to Durant’s love life, and the basketball star was asked why he doesn’t have a girlfriend or a wife yet. To this, Speed chimed in, claiming that Durant might have gotten his heart broken in the past. However, ‘KD’ refused to indulge in such speculation, and clapped back at the streamer, saying,

“Bro you 16 bro, you can not compare yourself to me and you 16. You have no other resource but your hand, so please don’t put me in the same tier as you when it comes to that.”

4 minutes of Kevin Durant cooking IShowSpeed on the Impaulsive podcast. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/IOHiw3gKVm — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) July 9, 2024

Throughout the rest of the episode, the pair just shared the same younger brother-older brother dynamic with ‘KD’ constantly roasting him. After a point Speed resorted to annoying the NBA Player on purpose and it made for some hilarious content as Durant would react with utter disgust in his eyes.