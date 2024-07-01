KSI Next Fight: YouTuber Set to Take On Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor in Misfits Boxing 2 vs. 1 Bout

YouTuber turned boxer KSI is returning to action later this year after suffering his first loss as a professional last year against Tommy Fury. After the loss, Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, or KSI as fans know him vowed that he was done with the sport as he felt cheated. A few months later, he will be taking up the gloves against Sam Albaher and MMA veteran Anthony Taylor for Misfits Boxing.

Wait what? How is he going to fight two guys at once? Is it like a WWE-tag match?

Sort of, kind of!

The 31-year-old English influencer will square off in a 1 vs. 2 ‘tag-team’ boxing bout. The event will take place August 31 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

This is according to a statement released by Misfits Boxing on Sunday. For the uninitiated, Misfits boxing is the promotion company founded by KSI himself.

Following the announcement of the fight, KSI shared his thoughts in a statement. Claiming ancient beef with the two, he said,

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am that both Slim and Anthony Taylor accepted this challenge, because I wasn’t sure they had the minerals to do so. Both of these guys have been on my case for years and now, on August 31 in Dublin, they are set to get what they asked for.”

Nice warm up to get back into the swing of things pic.twitter.com/MDDuqqqn5b — ksi (@KSI) June 30, 2024



Over the past few weeks, KSI has had a bigger target in mind.

When Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was postponed, KSI was at the forefront of fighters putting their name in the hat to secure a fight against Paul. However, that did not workout and Paul took a different route.

KSI therefore shifted his focus and booked a match similar to one he has had in the past.

A closer look at KSI’s return to the ring

This is not the first time that KSI has fought two opponents on the same night.

In August 2022, Olatunji fought Swarmz and professional boxer Luis Alcaraz on the same night. The 31-year-old secured a knockout in both his fights and stated that he took on the risk in order to entertain the crowd. This time around, KSI is going for a similar approach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSI (@ksi)



At this point in time, the exact details of the fights have not been released with respect to number of rounds or how long the rounds would be. Needless to say, the YouTuber has taken on an extremely tall task by once again scheduling two fights on the same night.