“You’re Gonna Die”: Dillon Danis Puts KSI in His Place, Claiming Conor McGregor Would Obliterate Him in a Fight

Preoccupied with a Dillon Danis fight later this month, British star, KSI may have a blockbuster pairing in the works with one of the former’s closest training partners-Conor McGregor.

KSI, a polarizing professional boxer and musician – amongst other ventures, returns to action this month, headlining a DAZNxMisFits event in Manchester in hopes of landing his fifth professional win against the former Bellator fighter.

However, according to the Jersey submission ace, Danis, KSI has already held talks with Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh for a high-profile pairing with the Irishman.

Sharing a distinct rivalry with the Dubliner, KSI has been seeking a fight with the mixed martial arts ace for years. Seemingly in the sights of the 36-year-old, KSI was the subject of an intense call-out from the UFC veteran in 2023. The setting for a pairing to boot originally to be under the BKFC banner in a bare-knuckle scrap.

However, during a face-to-face confrontation this week, Danis claimed KSI might still be chasing that big bag of cash two years later, albeit in a boxing ring. Interestingly, failing to rubbish the claims, the British rapper claimed he would stunningly knock out McGregor if they ever faced off.

“The guy you’re trying to fight — I know who you’re talking to Turki (Alalshikh) about,” Dillon Danis told KSI on DAZN. “It’s not gonna happen. And if it does, you’re gonna die.”, he warned the British influencer.

KSI in talks to fight Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis? Dillon: “I know you’re talking to Turki about [fighting Conor McGregor]. It’s not gonna happen, and if it does you’re gonna die” KSI: “I’m gonna knock him out” pic.twitter.com/wZtrHCX3lL — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 19, 2025

KSI’s hopes of potentially fighting McGregor should be dwindling to say the least, however. Sidelined since 2021, McGregor even failed to return as slated last summer.

Booked to headline UFC 303, the Irish striker withdrew from a clash with Michael Chandler after revealing a fractured toe just weeks out from the bout. McGregor has yet to confirm a comeback date since then.

With the hype of said comeback falling on deaf ears, to say the least, fans are as hopeful of a McGregor return as they are of a Jon Jones entry to the Octagon before the year’s end. And it goes without saying — that’s also as unlikely.

In fact, according to UFC caller Daniel Cormier, the Dubliner is moving on from combat sports. He also believes a potential career in politics is what the ex-two-weight champion is gunning for instead nowadays.

McGregor attends The White House for presidential meeting

Hinting at plans for an unwelcomed run for the Presidency of the Republic of Ireland in months gone by, McGregor took to the podium this week.

Attending a reception at The White House with Donald Trump on St. Paddy’s Day, McGregor spewed far-right rhetoric, claiming his country was approaching an “illegal immigration racket“.

“Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness due to the illegal immigration racket,” McGregor said.

“Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling. So it’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, prosperous country for 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, [to] come back to their home., he added to his already hate-fueled comments about immigration in the past.

Shocked by his attendance, Cormier claimed McGregor was now a fledgling politician. “Why is he at the White House? Like, what’s going on here? That dude is going to run for president. Next, go around. For sure. Bro, for sure he is. He is going to be the president. …Bank on it.”

Seeing his comments denounced by Irish politicians, McGregor has made his intentions somewhat clear for a stint in Aras an Uachtarain nonetheless – to much dismay from the public.