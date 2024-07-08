KSI Slams Harry Kane, Believes He’s ‘Holding Back’ England Before Euro 2024 Semi-Finals

KSI’s hatred for Tottenham may be showing through yet again and this time around the target is Harry Kane. The British YouTuber is an avid soccer fan and is naturally following the Euros hoping England will finally bring it home. However, he thinks there is one major flaw in the national team, and surprise surprise, it’s the former Tottenham captain.

As an Arsenal fan, he has always been critical of the North London rivals and their prolific goal scorer for years now.

This time around, he believes it is affecting the entire English team when he plays. Following their last match against Switzerland, he took to X to vent out his frustrations at the team and at the current Bayern Munich striker.

“After watching that England game, do you agree with me now that we NEED Watkins or Toney instead of Kane? Kane is holding us back.”

The main problem KSI and fans in general are having with Kane is that he is not playing as a traditional striker. Similar to what he was doing with Tottenham Hotspur, he is dropping in deep and trying to feed the wingers by distributing the ball quickly.

However, ‘The Nightmare‘ believes this is doing more harm than good for the team and wants to see Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins play in his place instead. He is not either.

Kane probably needs to be making more runs into the box to receive final balls from his younger midfielders who have the ability to shoot pinpoint crosses.

But Kane has never been that kind of a striker as a result of playing most of his career for a team that lacked the faculty to do so, often forcing him to stay back and act as a unorthodox #10 or #8.

Unfortunately, with manager Gareth Southgate’s less than desirable playing style and changes, life has been made further rocky for the English.

And, KSI Isn’t the only one to have a problem with Kane, another Brit who does not like the striker is Michael ‘Venom’ Page, the UFC’s latest star boy.

‘Southgate not good enough, Kane needs to do more’

The UFC fighter, like KSI, is an avid soccer fan but the England national team is making him regret his choices as Manchester United fans have since 2013.

Ahead of UFC 303, MVP had been asked about the Euros, and his face dropped harder than Ian Garry’s claims of finishing the Brit off.

“The manager, unfortunately, Gareth is not good enough to take that team to where we need them to win. They have the ability to do so…Harry Kane is not really doing much….He spends more time defending”

While both MVP and KSI have valid points, they would do well to remember that their team is in the semis already. So maybe just let the guys on the ground just roll with it, and keep the criticisms at bay till after.