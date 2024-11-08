‘Me vs. You’: Oscar de la Hoya Challenges Eddie Hearn to 5v5 Showdown Between Golden Boy and Matchroom, Featuring Him vs. Eddie Hearn in Main Event

Golden Boy Promotions founder and CEO Oscar De La Hoya wants to take his rivalry with promoter Eddie Hearn inside a boxing ring. The former boxer challenged Hearn, as well as his promotion Matchroomn to a 5v5 showdown akin to what the latter did with Queensberry Promotions.

De La Hoya wants to put up 5 Golden Boy Promotions fighters against 5 Matchroom boxing fighters to make multiple mega fights on the same night. Of course, as a reward for the same, he also wants to beat up Hearn.

“We all know Eddie has the worst record as a promoter and his fighters aren’t the cream of the crop…Hell, let’s even make it a 6 on 6 with me and you Eddie, in the main event”

According to reports, De la Hoya wants Jaime Munguia vs Diego Pacheco, William Zepeda vs Shakur Stevenson, and Oscar Duarte vs Devin Haney for the event. However, he will be disappointed to miss out on his biggest star Ryan Garcia who is currently serving a one-year ban for getting caught using PEDs during his fight with Devn Haney.

As it happens, neither Hearn nor his fighters are backing down fights.

Hearn says, bring it on

Hearn has been called out by De La Hoya for some time now. And after months of not trying to respond, it seems the Brit has finally given in.

So he accepted the challenge but asserted a few changes of his own to the lineup.

“Will make this easy for you.. Boots v Ortiz – AGREED. Munguia v Pacheco…. Shakur v Zepeda AGREED. Duarte v Haney, …Caterrall v Barboza/Ramirez AGREED. Clean sweep”

He also had to remind De La Hoya that Haney couldn’t fight for them due to some very obvious reasons.

“Devin is not officially with us but happy with fight and to discuss with him.’

Hearn hopes for a repeat of Queensberry Promotions fight night: albeit one where he comes out on the winning side with a complete whitewash.

There is a lot of history between the promoters and both share some serious distaste for each other. It makes a lot more sense when one realizes that both are trying to capture the US boxing market.

But since De La Hoya is native to the land and Hearn is from across the Atlantic, a of their conversations are just the Golden Boys founder pelting verbal stones at Hearn while the Brit finds himself in an explicable position where he has to return fire.

Even after Ryan Garcia beat Haney earlier this year (before the result got overturned to a no-contest) De La Hoya did not let Hearn hear the end of it, brutally roasting him for his fighters’ shortcomings.

There is no love between the two but that said, it is unlikely that they would put on the gloves and fight. Perhaps nobody wants to see 50-year-olds fighting unless they are fighting Jake Paul.