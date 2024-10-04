Oscar De La Hoya With Ryan Garcia Mocks ‘Pathological Liar’ Eddie Hearn Over Consecutive Setbacks, Jorge Masvidal Reacts

Following the back-to-back losses, Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn are in a rut. 14 fighters, not just one or two but 14 fighters associated with the British promoter have had devastating losses this year including Anthony Joshua.

Reflecting on the Hearn’s ill fate, banned boxer Ryan Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya bashed him, deeming that the Brit was still trying to convince the world that he was good at his job.

“Eddie (Hearn) am I just imagining that 14 of your main event fighters all lost this year? 14 fighters!!! You must be the biggest pathological liar here on the planet to try and continue convincing us that you’re good at your job. It is a f**king train wreck. The Matchroom curse is a real thing!”

The Golden Boy promoter then doubled down on the supposed Matchroom curse, deeming that if one signs up with the British promotion, either you’d be KOed or be injured.

De La Hoya dropped a new social media post as part of his clapback Thursday, mocking Eddie, mentioning the Ls one by one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya)

In the video, one can clearly see De La Hoya factually dismantling Hearn. He named the 14 fighters to have fallen prey to the curse – Katie Taylor, Terri Harper, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Edgar Berlanga, Israil Madrimo & Subriel Matias among others.

He then roped in Ryan Garcia who had flown the Hearn the bird before. ‘The Golden Boy’ rubbed more salt into his wounds, mentioning his stint with Canelo.

As a matter of fact, De La Hoya’s ballistic rant even got Jorge Masvidal hyped up who commented on the veteran’s IG post –

“Dammm the heat came out.”

Now as far as AJ is concerned, despite being humbled in front of 98,000 fans in Wembley and the criticisms that have followed, Hearn remains committed to his rematch clause as the boxer chases redemption.

AJ might pursue a rematch against Dubois

Joshua was floored multiple times in the bout in a blistering display from Dubois. This was until an explosive right hand in the fifth round crumbled the former champ, sending him to the floor for good.

However, his promoter, Eddie Hearn has claimed that Joshua might use the rematch clause to run it back again with Dubois. According to SkySports, Hearns believes the former champ will need to take some time off, get some rest and heal before deciding to take on Dubois one more time.

“I think he [Joshua] will exercise that rematch clause, I think that’s a give. He’ll need a rest and it’s a dangerous fight, this guy is growing in confidence all the time.”

AJ is already contracted for one more fight with Riyadh Season, so Dubois could be a potential opponent for that. But as per Frank Warren Dubois is under no obligation to have an immediate rematch with Joshua, so the Brit might just have to swallow his pride and walk away from the feud with the bitter taste of defeat.