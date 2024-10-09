mobile app bar

Shakur Stevenson Urges Oscar De La Hoya to Not Be ‘Biggest Duck in Boxing’ by Not Setting His Fight Against 31–0 Boxer

Allan Binoy
Published

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar De La Hoya

Credits: IMAGN

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is ready to take on his next challenge in February next year. The champion last fought in July 2024 and is now looking forward to his next fight as he calls out William Zepeda. But it seems he’s running into some trouble with Zepeda and Oscar De La Hoya’s ‘Golden Boy Promotions’.

The Mexican fighter is unbeaten in 31 fights as a professional and last fought in July this year, the same as Stevenson. He now wants that fight and is calling out Oscar De La Hoya to make sure it happens.

However, Stevenson also has a feeling that ‘Golden Boy’ and his fighter will duck him when the time comes, so he’s called out the pair in advance.

“Boy I swear @williamzepeda2 & @OscarDeLaHoya If yall duck me in February.. Yall are the biggest ducks in the history of the sport”

Now, Stevenson is a master in the art of trash-talking. He will make sure he puts pressure on both De La Hoya and  Zepeda to make this match happen. Not only that, he will also ensure the fans keep constant pressure on the pair. It’s basically using peer pressure to get a fighter to accept the fight.

And De La Hoya can’t really complain because the ‘Golden Boy‘ himself has been calling out Eddie Hearn on social media.

De La Hoya goes off on Hearn

Oscar De La Hoya has started a new trend on his social media pages known as Clapback Thursday. In these videos, he sums up everything that happened in boxing in the week and claps back at everyone.

In his last video, he called out Eddie Hearn after 14 of his main event fighters lost in 2024.

“Eddie am I just imagining that 14 of your main event fighters lost this year? 14 fighters! It happened again….the week before when Shakur got hurt.”

The Golden Boy Promotions CEO followed it up by calling Hearn a pathological liar for trying to convince people that he was actually a good promoter.

De La Hoya then brought up the ‘Matchroom Curse’ claiming that it is a real thing. He then went on to talk about how he’s the one who built up Canelo Alvarez in the United States and not Matchroom.

Funny, De La Hoya also managed Ryan Garcias as he tested for PEDs in his fight against Devin Haney. The point is, a beef between promoters is just silly. It’s a bit like a WWE situation where the RAW general manager has a feud with the SmackDown general manager and ain’t nobody wants to see that in boxing.

