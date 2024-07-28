“OHHHHHHH”: KSI Left Stunned as Derek Chisora Floors Joe Joyce in Ninth Round

The all-British fight between Derek Chisora and Joe Joyce was always supposed to be exciting since both fighters are KO artists, and everyone expected at least one of them to hit the canvas. Still, KSI could not keep his emotions in check when Chisora floored Joyce in the ninth round, earning him an upset decision win over the 38-year-old.

‘War’ lived up to his moniker, as he endured an all-out battle against his fellow Brit over 9 grueling rounds. Both fighters left everything in the ring and traded back and forth until the decisive ninth round.

In round nine of the fight, Joyce pushed Chisora back into the ropes. However, the 40-year-old bounced off and answered with an overhand right that sat ‘The Juggernaut’ down.

British YouTuber turned boxer KSI could not believe what he was seeing as he shared his reaction to the knockdown via X, saying,

“OHHHHHHH DEREK CHISORAAAAAAAAA”

Chisora ended up winning the fight via a unanimous decision, showing the boxing world that he still has a lot left in the tank. Not only can he beat younger top-ranked opponents at the age of 40, but also win the crowd over while doing so.

Nevertheless, the boxers had no animosity outside the cage, instead choosing to embrace backstage as a sign of mutual respect.

Chisora pens emotional message to Joyce after his last fight in the O2 Arena

Chisora has fought in the O2 Arena for what could well be the last time in his career. The Brit knows that age is catching up to him, although that hasn’t made him any less impressive inside the ring.

Following his fight against Joyce, the pair met backstage and embraced, showing how much they respected each other. Moreover, ‘War’ even took to X to express his thoughts about the bout, as he wrote,

“Huge respect to @JoeJoyceBoxing and his team, he hits hard and kept on coming. He gave me an unbelievable fight. A special event for my last one at The O2 Arena. Grateful to @FrankWarren for putting it on. God bless #warchisora”

Huge respect to @JoeJoyceBoxing and his team, he hits hard and kept on coming. He gave me an unbelievable fight. A special event for my last one at The O2 Arena. Grateful to @FrankWarren for putting it on. God bless #warchisora pic.twitter.com/uzEiGBUkV2 — Derek Chisora (@DerekWarChisora) July 28, 2024

Despite this seemingly being his last fight at the O2 arena, the 40-year-old has no plans of retiring anytime soon. He even posted a video on X insisting that he was here to stay and would not leave anytime soon.

Well, with fans now hungry for more, it will be interesting to see who the Brit chooses to fight next.