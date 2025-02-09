Ariel Helwani Demands Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora in Africa After Brit Boxer’s Epic Career Finale in Manchester

Who should Francis Ngannou fight next? At this point in his career, Ngannou is a star attraction but there’s hardly anyone in PFL to rise up to that level and fight him. He could put on the big gloves and fight Tyson Fury but the ‘Gypsy King’ is retired. So, Ariel Helwani has come up with a solution.

Just hours ago veteran pugilist, Derek Chisora went toe to toe with Otto Watlin in Manchester and won via unanimous decision, while delivering two cold knockdowns. This was Chisora’s 49th career fight with the 50th to be his last before hanging up the gloves.

With that in mind, Helwani pitched a mega fight for the outgoing pugilist in Africa and said,

“Solid showing from Chisora in his (penultimate) last dance. I’m down for him x Ngannou in Africa for his final one. Nothing doing for Ngannou in PFL and that’ll be a big scene back home.”

With Ngannou’s status in the combat sports world currently in limbo, this crossover fight could generate massive attention and be a fitting send-off for Chisora. But how would Chisora fare against someone like Ngannou, who is not very far removed from his prime at this point in time? After all, Ngannou almost defeated Fury when they fought in Saudi Arabia. Some would argue that he actually got the job done.

If the fight does actualize, how does Chisora get it done? If his fight against Wallin is any indication, the answer lies in his massive show of heart.

This was Chisora’s final fight in England and it was nothing short of dramatic. He endured a gruesome cut early in the bout that turned the fight into a bloodbath. Despite the adversity, the British veteran showcased his signature resilience, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s most entertaining heavyweights.

With Chisora nos looking to cap off his storied career with one final showdown and Ngannou seeking a compelling fight, Helwani’s suggestion has piqued interest. A fight in Africa, where Ngannou has deep roots and Chisora also has connections, would make for a historic event that blends two different combat sports communities in a meaningful way.

However, these are only speculations. Despite his station in the MMA broadcasting, Helwani has little control over who fights whom.

Chisora makes the crowd pick his next opponent

Derek Chisora could have called out fighters in a typical post-fight interview. However, he is a man of the people. Now, that he is in line for a title shot, the boxer brought pictures of Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois, dramatically announcing,

“We’re gonna choose number 50 right here right now, so bear with me.”

Oleksandr Usyk ❓

Daniel Dubois ❓

Anthony Joshua ❓@DerekWarChisora lets the people decide his 50th and final opponent! #ChisoraWallin | LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/eZej0XXnjL — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) February 8, 2025

He then turned to the crowd for their input, raising up each fighter’s picture one by one and gauging the reaction. It quickly became clear who the fans wanted to see him fight next, as the loudest cheers erupted when he lifted Joshua’s picture.

This fight makes sense for both fighters, as ‘AJ’ is currently reeling from yet another loss inside the boxing ring. The Brit can’t seem to catch a break and keep a winning streak going.

With many fans wondering if it’s time for Joshua to retire, a fight against ‘War’ would definitely put things in perspective for him.