mobile app bar

Ariel Helwani Demands Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora in Africa After Brit Boxer’s Epic Career Finale in Manchester

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Francis Ngannou (L), Derek Chisora (R)

Francis Ngannou (L), Derek Chisora (R)
Credits: IMAGO

Who should Francis Ngannou fight next? At this point in his career, Ngannou is a star attraction but there’s hardly anyone in PFL to rise up to that level and fight him. He could put on the big gloves and fight Tyson Fury but the ‘Gypsy King’ is retired. So, Ariel Helwani has come up with a solution.

Just hours ago veteran pugilist, Derek Chisora went toe to toe with Otto Watlin in Manchester and won via unanimous decision, while delivering two cold knockdowns. This was Chisora’s 49th career fight with the 50th to be his last before hanging up the gloves.

With that in mind, Helwani pitched a mega fight for the outgoing pugilist in Africa and said,

“Solid showing from Chisora in his (penultimate) last dance. I’m down for him x Ngannou in Africa for his final one. Nothing doing for Ngannou in PFL and that’ll be a big scene back home.”

 

With Ngannou’s status in the combat sports world currently in limbo, this crossover fight could generate massive attention and be a fitting send-off for Chisora. But how would Chisora fare against someone like Ngannou, who is not very far removed from his prime at this point in time? After all, Ngannou almost defeated Fury when they fought in Saudi Arabia. Some would argue that he actually got the job done.

If the fight does actualize, how does Chisora get it done? If his fight against Wallin is any indication, the answer lies in his massive show of heart.

This was Chisora’s final fight in England and it was nothing short of dramatic. He endured a gruesome cut early in the bout that turned the fight into a bloodbath. Despite the adversity, the British veteran showcased his signature resilience, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s most entertaining heavyweights.

With Chisora nos looking to cap off his storied career with one final showdown and Ngannou seeking a compelling fight, Helwani’s suggestion has piqued interest. A fight in Africa, where Ngannou has deep roots and Chisora also has connections, would make for a historic event that blends two different combat sports communities in a meaningful way.

However, these are only speculations. Despite his station in the MMA broadcasting, Helwani has little control over who fights whom.

Chisora makes the crowd pick his next opponent

Derek Chisora could have called out fighters in a typical post-fight interview. However, he is a man of the people. Now, that he is in line for a title shot, the boxer brought pictures of Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois, dramatically announcing,

“We’re gonna choose number 50 right here right now, so bear with me.”

He then turned to the crowd for their input, raising up each fighter’s picture one by one and gauging the reaction. It quickly became clear who the fans wanted to see him fight next, as the loudest cheers erupted when he lifted Joshua’s picture.

This fight makes sense for both fighters, as ‘AJ’ is currently reeling from yet another loss inside the boxing ring. The Brit can’t seem to catch a break and keep a winning streak going.

With many fans wondering if it’s time for Joshua to retire, a fight against ‘War’ would definitely put things in perspective for him.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these