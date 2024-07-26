“I’ve 4 Kids”: Boxing Champ Oleksandr Usyk Sacrificed Buying Rolls Royce for Fatherhood

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – Kingdom Arena Oleksandr Usyk after winning the Heavyweight Championship fight against Tyson Fury at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. Picture date: Saturday May 18, 2024. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xNickxPottsx 76230759

Ascending the throne as an undisputed champion might as well be the epitome of greatness for regular fight fans. But heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk is wise enough to know that there’s more to life than just fighting and living off of its riches. In an exclusive to Boxing King Media, the Ukrainian revealed that he didn’t gift himself a Rolls Royce just because he had other more important commitments.

Mentioning his family, his wife, and his four kids, the southpaw reasoned as to why he chose not to go for the latest eclectic Rolls Royce Specter. He said,

“It’s a very expensive car but I think maybe I need this money, education for my children. I’ve a car, not only one but a lot. But, I want to I think but if I was alone, no problem. But I’ve four kids, my wife, I’ve big family.”

Even though he is a killer inside the ring, Usyk is an astute family man. Realizing that he is the only one responsible for his family, the champion happily let his desire slide.

Earlier it was revealed by the boxer himself that if he’d won against Tyson Fury in their champ vs champ bout, the 37-year-old would get himself a new Rolls Royce.

However, being the father of four lovely children, Usyk has other commitments like their education, well-being, and health to take care of, and a Royce at this point would be more of a white elephant for him.

Besides, there’s still a lot of boxing left in his career! The champ will meet up with ‘The Gypsy King’ first time after the two met in May earlier this year.

Oleksandr Usyk to meet Fury in London – Frank Warren

Akin to the UFC, the boxing fiesta is also headed to London this weekend. Featuring an all-British showdown between Derek Chisora and Joe Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, British promoter Frank Warren has got the community on their toes.

In addition to the two heavyweights colliding, the event will also have Fury and Usyk in the arena with the Brit coming down to watch his pal, Chisora bid adieu to the sport.

In fact, Warren expects both the fighters to show up on Saturday. However, with another child on the way, Fury has his hands full and intends to be the model father and husband away from fights.

He also noted that Usyk is right across the English channel in France and we can certainly expect the Ukrainian to show up. He also urged the Englishman and his corner to sort things out so that he can get his revenge on Usyk.