Joe Joyce vs. Derek Chisora Purse and Payouts: ‘Juggernaut’ and ‘Del Boy’s’ Estimated Earnings for Upcoming Heavyweight Clash

Besides UFC 304 in Manchester, the United Kingdom will host another super event this Saturday when heavyweights Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora lock horns in an all-British stunner. The two are set to meet at the O2 Arena in the capital city, London. Being 38 & 40-year-old respectively, is it really worth the risk, or is it a leap in the dark? Well, not particularly when you are not getting paid handsomely.

But here, both are expected to make generous sums. According to the report by Payoutnews. com, ‘Del Boy’ will be earning more than Joyce, the Olympic silver medalist. Chisora is expected to earn about $1.2 Million.

As for the ‘Juggernaut,’ our sources indicate that he will most likely earn $450,000, considerably more than his last outing.

In fact, both fighters are coming off wins, and July 27, Saturday’s fight is all the more important simply because it will be a career decider for both.

Despite a 10-round belting from his friend Tyson Fury in 2022, Chisora made a fortune out of it, earning a staggering $4.5 million, and is consequently eyeing a big fat paycheck against the younger heavyweight.

Whereas Joyce, who got flatlined by Zhilei Zhang twice will look to end Chisora’s career on Saturday and take home a generous amount.

While there are no PPV shares to the event, the sponsors might just actually give away handsome bonuses.

In the meantime, Chisora has dropped some massive news, revealing that he will bow out this weekend.

Chisora announces retirement; aims to go out on winning note

Ever since the crushing defeat against former heavyweight champ, Fury, boxing fans and aficionados have been urging the 40-year-old to hang up his gloves, requesting him to avoid further punishment.

Fortunately, the veteran now seems to have the right opportunity and venue to do just that. A veteran of 48 bouts, 34 of which he has won in stellar fashion, the British heavyweight has made it clear that this would be his final outing whether the outcome of the bout be a win, draw, or loss.

According to Dailymail.com, he stated,

“This will be my farewell dance party. The saddest day of my whole career.”

In fact, the old-school slugger intends to go out guns blazing, aiming round 5 KO over his opponent.