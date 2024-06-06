Oleksandr Usyk Rates Derek Chisora’s Punches Tougher Than Tyson Fury: “This is Dangerous”

Oleksandr Usyk made history last month by becoming the first unified undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. In order to do so, he had to overcome Tyson Fury who is considered by many as the greatest heavyweight of this generation. While Usyk acknowledged Fury as his toughest fight to date, the title of the hardest puncher belongs to someone else according to the Ukrainian fighter.

Oleksandr Usyk recently joined Mario Lopez on an episode of the ‘3 Knockdown Rule’ podcast. During the conversation, Lopez brought up his recent fight with Fury and asked him if Fury was the toughest fight he had and also the hardest puncher he faced. Surprisingly Usyk said,

“I think so fight yes, as a big punch, I think no. Because Derek Chisora, very tough guy.”



Usyk then stated that when he fought Chisora on one instance he tried to block a punch with his forearm. When he did that Chisora’s punch landed full force on his forearm. Usyk instantly regretted the move and stated that the punch had so much power behind it that he immediately felt the pain. Since then, the 37-year-old never tried to block one of Chisora’s punches.

The Ukrainian fighter has faced some of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division. While many would have expected the likes of Fury or Johsua to top the list, Chisora is definitely underrated amongst fans for his punching power.

Meanwhile, after a history-making performance against Tyson Fury, Usy,k is gearing up to repeat the feat.

A closer look at the rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

The 37-year-old fighter is set to take on Tyson Fury in a rematch after a clinical performance last month. The two fighters met on the 18th of May 2024. The fight was dubbed as ‘The Ring of Fire’ given everything that was at stake to be won. Usyk was the underdog in the fight. However, he picked apart Tyson Fury like no one else has been able to.

The Ukrainian left no doubt in securing the win once it went to the judges’ scorecards. However, a few clauses in their initial contract allow Fury to demand a rematch which is exactly what he has done. The rematch between the two men will take place on the 21st of December 2024.