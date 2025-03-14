Alex Pereira vs. Oleksandr Usyk Mega-Fight Can Make Dana White Break His Own Rule: Ex-UFC Heavyweight

According to a UFC alum, the prospect of a cross-over fight between Alex Pereira and Oleksandr Usyk may turn the head of Octagon boss, Dana White too far for him to resist.

Following the launch of TKO Boxing last week, alongside Turki Alalshikh, White has been vocal about his plans for rebuilding the sport from the ground up. Set to introduce his own titles to go against governing bodies such as the WBC and WBA, a soft-launch has been rumored for later this year in September.

This is where former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes that the unholy alliance can fit in Usyk Vs Pereira superfight.

Pereira, who returned to action last weekend at UFC 313, dropped a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in the pair’s grudge match. And with the defeat, the Brazilian star’s run as light heavyweight best was also halted. However, expected to land a rematch with the Russian next, Pereira’s days at light heavyweight are likely not over just yet.

However, as far as Schaub is concerned, if Pereira can strike it right at heavyweight, it may be enough to get the fans into it, especially since Usyk himself has mentioned the Brazilian as an interesting choice for an opponent.

Historically non-receptive to cross over fights in boxing, White has been exclusive to that tone. Beyond a 2017 clash between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, White has failed to sanction a mooted meeting of Gervonta Davis and Sean O’Malley in recent years.

If done well, this Pereira-Usyk feud could really launch the new project into the stratosphere, forcing White to break his own rules about cross-promotional events.

However, the conditions Schaub claims are needed for this to happen are almost too comical to ponder upon.

“If Alex (Pereira) were to win [at heavyweight], and let’s say, he knocks out f*cking (Tom) Aspinall,” Brendan Schaub said on his YouTube channel. “And he’s just an even bigger star and (Oleksandr) Usyk’s asking for him, then Dana’s (White) going to play ball.”

However, Usyk doesn’t seem too concerned with Pereira moving up in weight at the moment.

Usyk teases September fight with Pereira

The UFC bossman still may remain extremely protective of his asset, but with Usyk name-dropping a pairing with Pereira earlier this month, he may not have a choice but to capitulate, particularly with the TKO Group calling the financial and logistical shot.

Besides, prior to the UFC 313 loss, Pereira himself looked confident in booking a fight with the undisputed Ukrainian heavyweight champion.

“I think I was the one to show interest first [in the Usyk fight]. Then Usyk said he would like to fight, too,” Pereira had said.

“He also showed interest. So now we’re both interested in the fight. I think it just comes down to the organization to show interest too and make this fight happen.” the Brazilian had added, seemingly pushing for the big-money fight.

Would you like to see UFC’s light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira square off against Oleksandr Usyk in the ring? pic.twitter.com/HLgUnHHvZZ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 8, 2025

However, with the added caveat of his defeat to Ankalaev laying large, Pereira would likely need to regain the title before any cross-over fight next. He may not have to beat Aspinall on the way like Schaub suggested, but Poatan definitely needs to get his mojo back.

For Usyk, this week, the heavyweight kingpin was ordered to face interim WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker next. And he would also need to dispatch the Kiwi before welcoming Pereira to the squared circle.