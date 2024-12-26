Former British UFC Champ Urges Tyson Fury to Accept Second Loss Against Oleksandr Usyk with Dignity

Tyson Fury’s second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has sparked plenty of post-fight controversy, with the ‘Gypsy King’ claiming he was robbed of victory by at least 3 rounds. However, his fellow Brit, former UFC champion Michael Bisping isn’t buying it.

In a candid YouTube video, Bisping weighed in on the fight, stating that the judges got it right and urged Fury to move on with dignity.

“In the Tyson Fury fight… they got it on the money (the decision). They absolutely nailed it…It was correct, even the AI judge agreed. But Tyson Fury doesn’t….You lost the first two, okay. Take it with a bit of dignity and just say the better man won”

The close fight saw Usyk retain his WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles, solidifying his status as the top heavyweight in the division.

Despite Fury’s protests against AI and its misuses, Usyk has now beaten him twice in a row, an impressive feat for a man who has fought most of his life at cruiserweight. Fury arguably looked better in the rematch than he did in the first fight but it was never going to be enough.



Usyk was just too quick and precise for him. The Ukrainian boxer danced around the Brit and almost hit him with impunity, much to the latter’s annoyance.

However, the competitor in Fury is just not letting it go. ‘The Gypsy King‘ is sure he won the fight and expressed his frustrations immediately after the fight.

Fury is furious with the judges

As he walked back to his dressing room, still reeling from the loss, Fury ran into a reporter and vented his frustration,

“I swear to God I thought I won it by at least three rounds. I bossed the fight on the front foot all night.”

Tyson Fury was angry with judges’ decision, saying he won the fight ▫️pic.twitter.com/YUvrv5zzWp — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 22, 2024

Fury even blamed the host country for the supposedly ‘biased’ result.

“you’re not getting nothing in these countries” Tyson Fury backstage:

pic.twitter.com/MzEIzqimSM — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 23, 2024



However, it would be a slightly hypocritical claim since many believe that when he fought Francis Ngannou in 2023, the former UFC champion had defeated him. However, Fury had been awarded a controversial win.

“I tell you what it is, you’re not getting nothing in these countries”

Fury’s frustration is understandable since these two fights against Usyk are the only two losses of his professional career. And Usyk wants to move back to cruiserweight, a rematch doesn’t seem likely.

However, he could finally take on Anthony Joshua in the UK and give fans the mega fight that they want. Both fighters are coming off of a loss and this would be a great way to get back into title contention.