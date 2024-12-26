mobile app bar

Former British UFC Champ Urges Tyson Fury to Accept Second Loss Against Oleksandr Usyk with Dignity

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deontay Wilder (red/black trunks) and Tyson Fury (black/gold trunks) box during their WBC/Lineal heavyweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

Oct 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deontay Wilder (red/black trunks) and Tyson Fury (black/gold trunks) box during their WBC/Lineal heavyweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Tyson Fury’s second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has sparked plenty of post-fight controversy, with the ‘Gypsy King’ claiming he was robbed of victory by at least 3 rounds. However, his fellow Brit, former UFC champion Michael Bisping isn’t buying it.

In a candid YouTube video, Bisping weighed in on the fight, stating that the judges got it right and urged Fury to move on with dignity.

“In the Tyson Fury fight… they got it on the money (the decision). They absolutely nailed it…It was correct, even the AI judge agreed. But Tyson Fury doesn’t….You lost the first two, okay. Take it with a bit of dignity and just say the better man won”

The close fight saw Usyk retain his WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles, solidifying his status as the top heavyweight in the division.

Despite Fury’s protests against AI and its misuses, Usyk has now beaten him twice in a row, an impressive feat for a man who has fought most of his life at cruiserweight. Fury arguably looked better in the rematch than he did in the first fight but it was never going to be enough.


Usyk was just too quick and precise for him. The Ukrainian boxer danced around the Brit and almost hit him with impunity, much to the latter’s annoyance.

However, the competitor in Fury is just not letting it go. ‘The Gypsy King‘ is sure he won the fight and expressed his frustrations immediately after the fight.

Fury is furious with the judges

As he walked back to his dressing room, still reeling from the loss, Fury ran into a reporter and vented his frustration,

“I swear to God I thought I won it by at least three rounds. I bossed the fight on the front foot all night.” 

Fury even blamed the host country for the supposedly ‘biased’ result.


However, it would be a slightly hypocritical claim since many believe that when he fought Francis Ngannou in 2023, the former UFC champion had defeated him. However, Fury had been awarded a controversial win.

Fury’s frustration is understandable since these two fights against Usyk are the only two losses of his professional career. And Usyk wants to move back to cruiserweight, a rematch doesn’t seem likely.

However, he could finally take on Anthony Joshua in the UK and give fans the mega fight that they want. Both fighters are coming off of a loss and this would be a great way to get back into title contention.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these