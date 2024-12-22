‘This Is Staged’: Daniel Dubois Crashes Oleksandr Usyk’s Victory Speech After His Second Win Over Tyson Fury, Fans React

Oct 12, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Oleksandr Usyk (white trunks) after his win over Chazz Witherspoon (not pictured) box during a heavyweight boxing match at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images

As Oleksandr Usyk thanked his wife and kids for being a great support system following his win over Tyson Fury, he was interrupted by the IBF heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois asking for a rematch. Usyk, ever the gentleman, agreed to it. However, social media now thinks the whole call-out was a setup.

Dubois stepped into the ring after Fury had walked out following what he thought was a robbery, took the mic from the presenter, and told Usyk he wanted his revenge.

“Well done, tonight, I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let’s get in here. Let’s go… Yeah, no problem. I’m ready. Next fight, no problem… Now I’m going back home for a little bit of rest, but I’m ready.”

Usyk then turned around, looking for Turki Alalshikh, and responded with an immediate yes.

“Mr. Excellency. How do I say this? Make me fight with Daniel Dubois. Thank you so much.”

While this sets up the fight nicely, fans wish they had been more subtle about it. This fan simply claimed, “This is staged bro“. Another fan asked if this was professional wrestling and said, “What’s this, WWE?”.

This fan, however, seemed grateful- “This is what I’m talking about LFG bring the best fights back to the forefront! Ever since Turki has came around and got most of the promoters on the same page us fans have benefited tremendously!”

This man wanted Dubois to be reminded that his next fight wasn’t going to be against Usyk and said, “Talk about getting too big for your britches… there’s a damn good chance he doesn’t get by Parker“.

However, given how their first fight turned out, it is no surprise that Dubois feels he needs to fight Usyk again.

How Usyk vs Dubois 1 panned out?

It might come as a bit of a surprise that Dubois called his loss to Usyk during their first fight a robbery since not only was he soundly beaten, ‘The Cat’ had also knocked him out even before the championship rounds began.

However, there was a controversy during the fight when Usyk dropped to the canvas after a blow from Dubois, which was then ruled out as an illegal low blow! The referee then allowed Usyk more time to recover and the Ukrainian boxer ended up using 3 minutes and 45 seconds to restart the bout.

Following the fight, Usyk tried consoling Dubois by telling him that he was young and these things happen.

“It’s not bad. It’s boxing. It’s not ballet. It’s not dancing… You can! You can dream. Man, relax. It’s boxing. It’s a tough sport.”

⏪ Oleksandr Usyk consoles Daniel Dubois after stopping him and tells him he will one day be a champion… Now they both own all the heavyweight titles!#UsykFury2 | #Usyk2Fury pic.twitter.com/hjI4vIme5r — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) December 19, 2024



However, many argued that the low-blow call was actually unfair and Usyk should have been counted out, courtesy of the time he spent on the canvas, allowing Dubois to pick up the win.