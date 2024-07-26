mobile app bar

Oleksandr Usyk Reveals His Mother Advised Him to Retire After Beating Tyson Fury

Kevin Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oleksandr Usyk's Emotional Reflection on Late Father After Victory Over Tyson Fury Leaves Fans Touched: “Strong Men”

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury

Credits: IMAGO

For the first time in 24 years, the sport of boxing had an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Following his win over Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk became the first person since Lennox Lewis to hold that title. However, after his career-defining win, the Ukrainian fighter’s mother had only one request from her son which he does not intend on fulfilling.

In an interview with ‘Boxing King Media’, the heavyweight champ offered some touching insights into his personal life. He talked about how his mother had some strong feelings about his future in the sport or lack thereof.

“Code for CTE”: Tyson Fury Draws Trolls With ‘Amateur Boxer’ Comment on Oleksandr Usyk Despite Loss
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk file photo File photo dated 18-05-2024 of Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Tyson Fury. Frank Warren says Tyson Fury s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be announced in due course following Saturday s thrilling fight in Saudi Arabia. Issue date: Wednesday May 22, 2024. FILE PHOTO RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xNickxPottsx 76282981

Yes, she wanted him to straight away retire after the Fury win, because of course, he has won everything in the sport there is to be won.

But then he had to remind her of his rematch clause:

“My mumma say enough? I say no. ‘Why? you win all’. I say yes but we have contract rematch. Listen, my mumma not understand English, mumma I love you I gonna continue boxing because I love boxing. I feel I have power, it’s my life. My wife told me, listen I know you’re not going to stop boxing ever. It’s my life, I am going to continue boxing. Mumma I love you.”


Sadly, Mumma Usyk has to come to terms with the fact that her son isn’t quite ready to retire yet.

And when he’s done with boxing, he would like to sample other combat sports opportunities. Following his rematch with Fury, Usyk wants to try his hands at MMA, possibly bare knuckle!

Usyk teases a potential bare knuckle fight in the future

The heavyweight champion had one response to experimenting with new sports- “Why not?” Of course, since the question included Bare Knuckle and Conor McGregor owns a part of BKFC, the two teams reportedly reached out regarding the unlimited possibilities with someone of the caliber of the ‘Cat’.

Unfortunately, the details of those discussions remain under wraps. The only issue is finding a worthy opponent for the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

There aren’t any big names as of yet willing to step into a ring for a bare knuckle fight with the champion.

About the author

Kevin Binoy

Kevin Binoy

With more than two years of devoted experience in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) industry, Kevin Binoy is an accomplished MMA journalist. His love of combat sports and his deep knowledge of the tactics and background of mixed martial arts (MMA) enable him to analyze fights and present his readers a distinct viewpoint. Throughout his writing career, Kevin has contributed to a number of reputable outlets.

Read more from Kevin Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these