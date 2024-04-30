“Only Fans Just Increased by 25%”: Female Boxer Mikaela Mayer Wows Fans With ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Red Bikini Pics

Any type of combat sport is extremely demanding and fighters remain in their prime for a few years at best. This is why, most fighters utilize this time to the maximum to ensure a smooth retirement. On top of it, diversifying sources of income is also a common practice, and for former boxing champion Mikaela Mayer, OnlyFans is one such venture.

For the uninitiated, Mikaela Mayer is a prominent American professional boxer who has made significant strides in the field of women’s boxing. She stepped into the spotlight after representing the US in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and is known for her technical prowess and commanding presence in the ring, Mayer rose through the ranks fast after going professional in 2017, and in 2020, won the WBO female super featherweight title. Additionally, she is also a vocal supporter of increased visibility and compensation for female boxers.



Recently, Mayer conjured up a storm on social media with a picture of herself posing in a red bikini. Needless to say, the post invoked some interesting reactions from fans.

One fan commented, “Comments go up when cheeks come out”



Another fan cheered her on saying, “Holy moly you really wanna know. Go get em.”



Meanwhile, a commenter made a request saying, “I wish you would fully spice up your OF?”



“One of your best photos yet…”– remarked a fan in awe.



Interestingly, people could not stop bringing up her OnlyFans as another commenter exclaimed, “Only fans just increased by 25%.”



OnlyFans has become an incredibly popular source of revenue for both male and female fighters. In fact, MMA artist and bare-knuckle boxer Paige VanZant was one of the first to take advantage of the platform.

Mikaela Mayer follows in the footsteps of Paige VanZant

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant was one of the very first fighters to sign up for the platform. On OnlyFans, VanZant had a chance to closely interact with his fans and also share pictures and videos not suitable for social media.

Being one of the firsts, VanZant became hugely popular on OnlyFans, which directly led to a boost in her finances. The MMA artist revealed that she earned more in the first 24 hours of opening her OnlyFans account than she did during her entire fighting career. This has encouraged other combat sports athletes to join the platform as well with the likes of Rachael Ostovich, Meisha Tate, and Jessica Andrade all following suit.