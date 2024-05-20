Anthony Edwards Gets Brutally Trolled by NBA Twitter Following ‘Jamal Murray Handcuffs’ Comment Post Game 7

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves caused one of the biggest upsets of the season by kicking out the defending champions in Game 7 of their second-round series. With a 98-90 win at Ball Arena, the Wolves booked their spot for the Conference Finals where they’ll now play the Dallas Mavericks. After the brilliant road win despite his poor shooting form, Anthony Edwards was feeling on top of the world and ended up taking shots at Jamal Murray.

The Wolves star, during his celebratory walk inside the arena’s tunnel, was heard saying, “I had Jamal [Murray] in handcuffs.”

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards: “I had Jamal in handcuffs.” pic.twitter.com/0SuTyaeA83 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 20, 2024

Even though the adrenaline rush might have led to Edwards’ comment, some people took offense to that. Murray had a pretty good day before the fourth quarter, playing with a strained calf.

The Nuggets star had 35 points with three rebounds and three assists in 43 minutes and was the highest scorer of the game as well. He shot 13 for 27 from the field and 4 for 12 from the three-point line. Therefore, many were upset with Ant’s dismissive remark. They even brutally trolled after the game.

NBA writer Ben Golliver shared a clip of the comment. Soon the trolling started in the comments section as the post took off.

One fan reiterated Murray’s stats from the game to remind Ant-Man that he didn’t really have the 27-year-old in handcuffs.

Didn’t Jamal score 35 and shoot nearly 50%? — Big Apple Triple Threat: Rangers, Jets, & Mets (@Big_Apple_TT) May 20, 2024

Some fans were expecting more humility and sportsmanship from Ant-Man, especially since he ended up on the winning side. One fan stated that he is “classless” and needs to learn some manners.

Somebody needs to show this boy some humility by trouncing him and his team. Dude’s overrated and classless. — The Vet Warrior 🐊🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) May 20, 2024

Another fan said that Edwards shouldn’t be the one to talk about restricting a player on the court if he ended up shooting 6 for 24 from the field.

Imagine shooting 6-24, and giving up 35 pts to your man and having the audacity to talk trash. Bro should be praising his teammates and shutting his mouth. — FoodPorn: The Original (@FoodPorn) May 20, 2024

The Wolves are yet to win their first NBA title or even the Conference title. So Ant-Man’s arrogance sticks out like a sore thumb.

Ant needs how to respect to be a full blown superstar. He did not win anything yet and start to do this kind of antics. — Minyongf1 (@Minyongf1) May 20, 2024

One fan said that Murray had more than double the points Edwards had. In his opinion, it’s laughable.

Dawg he had double your points and shot double your % from the field. — PwatMuse (@PwatMuse) May 20, 2024

On an off day in scoring, Edwards had 16 points on the board with eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. He went 6 for 24 from the field, 2 for 10 from the three-point line in 44 minutes of playing time. His average points per game in this postseason has been an impressive 28.9. Therefore, he surely had an off-night.

However, in the fourth quarter, Ant-Man really had Murray in a hold. When Denver needed the 27-year-old to take over the scoring responsibility, he was restricted to just six points in the entire quarter. As a result, the Nuggets fell short of the target and ended up losing their chances of repeating the last year’s script.

To his credit, Ant-Man had all the reasons to make the audacious claim because he helped his team get the much-needed win.