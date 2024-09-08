‘PPV King’ Oscar de la Hoya Predicts Canelo vs. Berlanga ‘Will Not Exceed 100k’: “Nobody Is Paying $90”

Oscar De La Hoya is looking to reclaim his title as the PPV king from the Undisputed Super Middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez. No other fighter can sell fights like Canelo can, especially not on Mexican Independence Day. So much so that his next fight is currently rivaling an entire UFC card on the same date. However, De La Hoya does not think his next fight will sell a lot of PPVs.

Now ‘Golden Boy’ for sure can’t expect to fight and reclaim his title as PPV king. So he’s doing it the best way he knows how, by trying to predict how many PPVs the Canelo fight will sell.

De La Hoya has been trashing Alvarez for picking Edgar Berlanga as his opponent and has even accused him of ducking other fighters. In his latest jab at the champion, he predicted that the boxing match with not even find itself being watched in 100k homes as no one would want to pay for $90.

“I’m the PPV king and @Canelo vs @EdgarBerlangaJr fight will not exceed 100k homes. Nobody is paying $90 for this snooze fest. Just speaking the facts as always.”

I’m the PPV king and @Canelo vs @EdgarBerlangaJr fight will not exceed 100k homes. Nobody is paying $90 for this snooze fest. Just speaking the facts as always. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 8, 2024

Of course, this seems like a gross understatement as it is only a fraction of what Alvarez has managed to sell in his previous fights.

The fight will definitely sell more than 100k PPVs, even though it might not do as well as his other fights.

Besides, he is a Mexican champion fighting on Mexican Independence Day weekend. That in itself is enough to sell the card.

Regardless, there will be one less PPV on the night with the ‘Golden Boy’ clarifying that he would be watching UFC: Noche over Canelo.

De La Hoya boycotting the Canelo fight for UFC Noche

Oscar De La Hoya is taking his beef with Canelo Alvarez very seriously. So much so that he is telling the fans to boycott the event entirely and go for UFC 306 instead.

In a recent video he uploaded on social media, he even spoke about how he would be doing the same, despite his long standing feud with UFC president Dana White.

“It’s just robbery at this point, to pay for another lame Canelo fight that always goes the distance against a subpar opponent. I’ll actually be attending the UFC even at The Sphere instead.”

Oscar De La Hoya back with another edition of ‘Clap Back Thursdays’ Oscar says he will be attending #NocheUFC and go see Dana White instead of watching Canelo vs. Berlanga. (: @OscarDeLaHoya / IG) pic.twitter.com/C3Xz587lFd — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) September 6, 2024

But this is not to be taken as disrespect to the sport for the former boxer reminded fans that he loves the sport of boxing and will watch even two ‘bums’ fighting in the street.

So him choosing the UFC over boxing because of Canelo’s next fight, tells you everything you need to know about how much he despises his former fighter.