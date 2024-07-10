Ryan Garcia Cheers Lionel Messi for Nearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal Record and Taking Argentina to Copa America Finals

Ryan Garcia recently took to social media to congratulate Lionel Messi on his incredible achievement after the Argentinian led his team to yet another final. Interstingly, with Argentina entering the finals, Messi moved one step closer to breaking his rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, and this was what got King Ryan’s attention.

Garcia took to social media after the semi-final between Canada and Argentina to congratulate Messi. The accompanying picture was a Bleacher Report photo of Messi sitting on a chair with Ronaldo standing above him with his hands out, while the caption read,

Last night, Argentina took on Canada in the first Semi-final of the Copa America. The match started well for Argentina who took a lead in the 22nd minute thanks to Julian Alvarez. Moreover, six minutes after the second half began, Messi doubled the lead by scoring in the 51st minute to seal a win for Argentina. In the process, he took his nation to a record seventh final in major competitions, five Copa America finals, and two World Cup finals.

He also increased his goal tally for the national team to 109 goals and is just 21 goals behind Ronaldo who holds the record at 130 goals for his country. Messi and his team will now await the result of the second semi-final to see if they face Uruguay or Colombia. Argentina are defending champions and will be aiming to hold onto that title this time around as well.

Meanwhile, Messi supporter Garcia is currently facing one major issue after another thanks to his inability to filter his thoughts before sharing them on social media.

Is Garcia to take up coaching amidst boxing ban?

A few weeks back, Garcia was banned from boxing for a year after testing positive for Ostarine. Fast forward a few weeks and the boxer got into further trouble, as he made a few homophobic, racist, and Islamophobic comments on Twitter’s Spaces platform.

This resulted in WBC chief Mauricio Sulaiman suspending him indefinitely even though Garcia apologized for his comments. Nevertheless, he won’t sit out the ban idly, as ‘King’ recently announced he would be taking up the role of coach for his brother Sean Garcia who got knocked out in his recent outing.