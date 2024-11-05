Ryan Garcia Next Fight: Opponent Confirms Date and Location for Anticipated Showdown

Ryan Garcia will be returning to the boxing ring as early as January 2025. But how is that possible since he has not served his 1-year ban for using PEDs? Well, it’s an exhibition fight with musical performances and other such entertainment. He will be fighting Jaber Zayani in a boxing event that will take place in January 2025.

KingRy’ has not yet deemed anyone worthy of sharing the exact date or even the specific rules of his exhibition bout. But since he actually wants to stay active during his suspension and have some fun, it should be taken as a step in the right direction.

And compared to what Garcia has usually done in his spare time, this is definitely an improvement.

In June 2023, the boxer was arrested and charged with felony vandalism after allegedly causing more than $15,000 in damage to the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

What makes all of this worse is that prior to the Devin Haney fight, which saw him test positive for ostarine and then sued by Devin for battery, Garcia filmed all of his troubles. From speculating on ridiculous conspiracy theories to making deeply racist statements, the young boxer has always found his way into a mess one way or another.

So, even though this fight will be a drop in the level of competition, it will be a good way for him to get in some rounds with another boxer, that too with a crowd watching.

It’s all still a bit disappointing of course, especially since Garcia had promised a bigger, much bigger name for an exhibition bout earlier this year.

Garcia over promises with Manny Pacquiao

In July this year, during a live stream with Vitaly TV, he had promised his followers a money fight with the Philippine legend. While many were skeptical even back then, Garcia remained convinced he could pull it off before 2024 blew past him.

“Yeah yeah I’m fighting Manny Pacquiao guys, let’s get it. We’re tryna work on it, probably end of the year for sure.”

Garcia is now fighting an 18-0 upcoming boxer instead. This fight is the equivalent of a tune-up fight for the American, although he does have a lot on the line as well.

If ‘KingRy’ manages to lose an exhibition bout against an untested boxer, it could jeopardize his shot at the title against Devin Haney following when he eventually returns.

If he wins, well, at least, we will know how much he’s been training.