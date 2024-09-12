Shakur Stevenson Injury: Title Fight vs. Joe Cordina Cancelled, 27-Year-Old Faces Surgery

Nothing seems to be going right for Shakur Stevenson. The young boxer has had to pull 0ut of his title defense next month following a surgery on his right hand on Wednesday. But now that he’s undergone surgery, not just his next fight against Michael Benson, but also a potential fight against William Zepeda looks like it’s going to be canned for good measure.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native, who will now be fighting under the Riyadh Season Banner for Matchroom is one of the biggest prospects in boxing and so fight cancellations are generally considered a really bad idea.

‼️ Shakur Stevenson vs Joe Cordina is OFF and won’t take place on Oct 12th due to a hand injury to Shakur. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 11, 2024

This fight would have been a good test for Stevenson ahead of his Zepeda fight. And Stevenson needs these fights to build himself up to a point where he can be considered a top contender in the lightweight division,

The lightweight division is currently brimming with talent with the likes of Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. To get a fight with any of them could do wonders for Stevenson’s career. But as of right now, he just has to get better.

So, the WBC World Lightweight champion will have to wait for his good fortunes to return as promoter Eddie Hearn revealed the timeline for his return from injury.

Eddie Hearn aims for Stevenson’s return by early 2025

After ditching Top Rank earlier this year, the New Jersey native joined Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn as a client. And Hearn has now addressed the media regarding the boxer’s injury and potential return to the ring.

In a recent interview with Matchroom itself, the Chairman spoke about what caused the injury and how soon he expects the 27-year-old to return to active competition.

“As said, straight into surgery, so hoping for a good job in there, and back to work as soon as possible….Quick operation and back, back to business early 2025.”

Shakur Stevenson vs Joe Cordina is OFF and won’t take place on Oct 12th due to a hand injury to Shakur.#Boxing pic.twitter.com/3GbVVSU5H6 — El Gallo Guapo☘️ (@vinquezada1) September 11, 2024

Both Matchroom and Riyadh season were hoping to have their newest world class talent with a banger of an event but unfortunately that timeline has seemingly been pushed to February. Earlier Hearn had put a l0t of stock in the boxer, calling him a word class talent and a superstar with titles in three different divisions.

“Shakur Stevenson is 27 and already a three-division World champion and might be unbeatable in the sport of boxing. This young man should be a global superstar, and I believe with our machine behind him, he will land all the big fights and receive all the credit that he deserves.”

So Stevenson has his path clarified for him. Hearn will find him the best fights, the best audiences and the finest contracts. And why wouldn’t he? This is what Stevenson dropped Top Rank for!