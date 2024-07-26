Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson: Trainer Claims “Huge Chance” Fight Happens in November

Over the past two years, boxing fans have been getting exactly what they want. Some of the biggest fights in the sport have taken place thanks to the heavy involvement of Saudi Arabia in the sport. So, the next obvious fight to be ticked off the list is Shakur Stevenson vs Gervonta Davis and according to sources, it has a strong chance of being booked before the end of 2024.

Stevenson secured a win over Artem Harutyunyan in his latest outing. However, that was not his best display and did not win him a lot of fans either.

Therefore, the 27-year-old wants to take on a big challenge and prove himself as one of the elites in the sport.

Meanwhike, Gervonta Davis‘ co-trainer Kenny Ellis commented on a potential fight against Stevenson saying that the latter was no longer with Bob Arum and they will have to see what happens as the only thing stopping the fight would be fear. He said:

“Shakur said he would like that fight in November with Tank. So let’s see how bad he wants it now. He’s not with Bob Arum anymore, so let’s see. The only thing that can stop that fight is fear. Huge chance [the fight happens], we’ll see.”

‼️ Gervonta Davis’ co-trainer Kenny Ellis has said he believes there’s a “huge chance” for the Shakur Stevenson fight to happen next: “Shakur said he would like that fight in November with Tank. So let’s see how bad he wants it now. He’s not with Bob Arum anymore, so let’s see.… pic.twitter.com/0ynMOcidab — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 24, 2024



A few days ago, Josh Dubin, Stevenson’s co-manager also had a similar stance on a potential fight. He stated that Stevenson and the team were ready to accept anyone and everyone put in front of him.

He went on to add that “It’s all up to Tank“. Dubin continued, “We’re here and we’re ready to negotiate“. However, given that it is such a big fight with a lot on the line, fans can rest easy only once the contract has been signed.

A closer look at how this fight came about

Davis is arguably one of the biggest draws in boxing at the moment. After his statement win over Ryan Garcia in April 2022, ‘Tank’ returned to the ring in June 2024 to secure an eighth round knockout win over Frank Martin.

Following the win, the consensus was that Tank would head into a unification showdown with Vasiliy Lomachenko in November.

However, that fight is now in doubt as Lomachenko is unable to commit to the fight or to a date.

Therefore, ‘Tank’ is now looking at other options for a fight. And as things stand, Stevenson is the front runner for Davis and it appears as though that is the fight that will be booked next.