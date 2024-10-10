Shakur Stevenson Points Out Key Factor That Will Decide The Last Man in Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol are about to duke it out on October 12 but Shakur Stevenson has claimed he knows this secret to victory for both fighters. The hype behind this fight is unreal as two of the most dominant fighters in boxing fighting each other is often not the case with the sport.

Beterbiev had a 100% KO record, the only champion to hold such a record while Bivol is unbeaten in 23 fights.

Come Saturday night one fighter’s 0 has to go. And it’s not just the 0 on the line, both fighters are unbeaten and are putting their records, titles, and reputations on the line.

Ahead of this highly anticipated fight, Stevenson has tweeted, claiming he knows what separates the two boxers and how the fight would go down. And surprise surprise, it’s all about the jab!

“Whoever establish they jab in the Bivol/Beterbiev fight gone win the fight, That’s what I think”

Bivol has even demonstrated in the past how a solid jab can disrupt the rhythm of even the great Canelo Alvarez himself. He literally jabbed his way in that fight to superstardom in the boxing community. The WBA Light Heavyweight champion is expected to replicate the success of those jabs again in his fight this weekend.

But while Stevenson seems eager, neither of the boxers actually involved in the fight have shared any prediction about how the match is going to go.

Beterbiev won’t predict fight against Bivol

Artur Beterbiev is a straightforward guy, who acts professional and avoids trash-talking to sell the fight too much. So, there is no reason for him to engage in false bravado and faux machismo to declare he was walking out with his hands raised.

This is not to say, those who do are not justified in their pursuit of selling a fight. The greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali would practically sing predictions. It’s just that… Beterbiev is not that guy!

In a recent interview live on Sky Sports, the Russian fighter revealed why he has not given any prediction for the fight despite being asked multiple times,

“I never did that you know, and I’m just continue, I’m not predictor, I’m boxer.”

While Beterbiev just doesn’t believe in predicting fights, Bivol has spoken out about how excited he is to see what gameplan his opponent will come up with on Saturday night.

So, with two titans and future boxing Hall of Famers taking each other on with everything on the line, this fight is lining up to be a proper classic. Hopefully, it can be a better show than some of the fights the boxing community has had to endure this year.