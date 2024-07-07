“Skipped Rehab for This Sh*t”: Ryan Garcia Instantly Reacts to Brother Sean’s Defeat on Masvidal vs. Diaz Card

Ryan Garcia is not above taking shots at his brother while he’s already down. Sean Garcia took on Amado Vargas in the undercard of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night. Despite coming in overweight for his fight, the younger Garcia brother could not do much with the extra pounds as he lost via a stoppage.

‘KingRy’ then made fun of his brother on X as he revealed that he missed a rehab appointment to watch his brother fight.

In the 6th round of the fight, Vargas piled on the pressure and pushed Garcia against the ropes. After taking a lot of damage, the referee decided he had seen enough.

Immediately after the fight, ‘KingRy’ took to X to express his frustrations with the fight and took shots at his own brother,

“Skipped rehab for this shit”

He had to immediately defend himself against fans who then criticized him for it. He then revealed that it was all in good fun,

“It’s a damn joke you guys are weird Sean’s laughing as well Stop with everyone soft shit Everyone is f*cking charmin ultra nowadays”

Despite the claims that this was in good fun, ‘KingRy‘ was sad to see his brother go out in such a manner against Vargas. So much so that he even called out the boxer and all his brothers following the fight.

Garcia calls out the Vargas brothers to a fight

‘KingRy’ reacted just as any elder brother would react if they saw someone beat their little brother up. He was not happy to say the least.

But the older Garcia brother, in his usual fashion, couldn’t help but make it about himself as he kept chattering away on Twitter.

Following the fight, he went on X to give fans a breakdown of why his brother lost the fight, as well as to make a call out to the Vargas brothers,

“Sean just kept getting hit with the uppercut and never countered fair play Amado congrats Although I knock out you and all your brothers pretty easy But congrats you guys won”

All the trash talking will have to wait though, since he can’t back it up anytime soon. No matter how many promises he makes, the New York State Athletic Commission has him serving a one year ban for using Performance Enhancing Drugs.

WBA has also put a lifetime ban on him for using intolerant slurs towards minorities. So unless, Uncle Dana wants to shell out millions to have Garcia do whatever he wants, the boxer will just have to eat his words.