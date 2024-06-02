“Something’s Wrong With You”: Ryan Garcia Faces Backlash for Recording Tearful Video Amidst his Mother’s Cancer Battle

February 29, 2024, Los Angeles, California, USA: Ryan Garcia addresses the media at the LA press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for his upcoming fight with Devin Haney. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAd151 20240229_znp_d151_006 Copyright: xAdamxDelGiudicex

Ryan Garcia keeps getting on the bad side of the fans. This time, it was for the peculiar way in which he announced that his mother was battling cancer.

Following his positive drug test after a dominant performance against Devin Haney, Garcia has lost a considerable amount of credibility. He has since been picking up social media fights with anyone who’s mentioned his name, be it Conor McGregor or Sean O’Malley.

His latest X video was somehow even more bizarre than usual…

Please send prayers to my mom She has cancer And they say she can go any day pic.twitter.com/aISqVBcyLx — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 1, 2024

… and had a lot of fans wondering whether something was really wrong with him.

One fan called out Ryan Garcia for recording himself but hoped his mother would beat the deadly disease.

“I find it weird that he’s recording himself. I hope his mother survives cancer.”

I find it weird that he’s recording himself. I hope his mother survives cancer. https://t.co/g3Ct68vApf — ᶻ ebreezy (@AngryCrazyZebra) June 2, 2024

This fan called Garcia out for making a mockery of the situation by putting it on social media instead of being by his mother’s side and helping her,

“Spend time with your mom and stop being a weird f*ck on twitter then”

Spend time with your mom and stop being a weird fuck on twitter then https://t.co/Zb9fZ3fxDm — El Aguachilero: Tokyo Drift (@GuerreroPocho) June 2, 2024

Yet another fan dissed the boxer for his peculiar video, with an emotional song playing in the background,

“Get off the internet and go cope bro this ain’t a good look honestly..”

Get off the internet and go cope bro this ain’t a good look honestly.. https://t.co/omc8TYK3VT — Dreadheadshan (@dreadheadshan) June 2, 2024

This person was extremely frustrated at Ryan Garcia’s antics and gave him a piece of their mind.

““My mom has cancer here grab my phone and record me crying ” f*cking joke I hate everything about this clown”

“My mom has cancer here grab my phone and record me crying ” fucking joke I hate everything about this clown https://t.co/CU7UIWuP5p — 〽️eezy (@Ayoo_Stefon) June 2, 2024

Someone rightfully pointed out how weird it was for Ryan Garcia to record himself crying to announce something as serious as cancer,

““My mom has cancer, let’s record me.” Something’s wrong with you.”

“My mom has cancer, let’s record me.” Something’s wrong with you. — Ligma (@kingsoflatbush) June 1, 2024

This guy just put in words that everybody else was thinking.

“Something is terribly wrong with this kid Who tf does this”

Something is terribly wrong with this kid Who tf does this https://t.co/FqT0C3FBAI — alex (@alexpicciarelli) June 1, 2024

Meanwhile, amidst the news of such a great personal tragedy, Ryan Garcia has postponed his latest show and wants to spend time with his family.

Ryan Garcia postpones latest show to spend time with his mother and his family

With Garcia’s mother’s cancer diagnosis, it is important for her to be surrounded by her family in her battle with cancer. So, following his announcement of his mother’s condition, Garcia doubled down and canceled his next show.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I need to postpone tonight’s show in San Antonio.”

It’s with a heavy heart that I need to postpone tonight’s show in San Antonio. It’s important for me to be with my family at this time. I will make it up to my fans who planned to come out. Show will be reschedule or tickets will be refunded, and I hope to see you all soon.… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 2, 2024

Fans who were looking forward to meeting Garcia at the San Antonio show on Saturday night will be disappointed but they will understand. No mother should have to go through something so terrible without their children by their side.