Rolly Romero Mocks Ryan Garcia as Issac Cruz Fight Announcement Leaves ‘KingRY’ With No Opponent

Currently, seeing Ryan Garcia, the only thing that comes to mind is the importance of seizing every opportunity that knocks on the door. While Garcia was presented with an opportunity to face Devin Haney, he walked away to fight Rolando “Rolly” Romero. Unfortunately, the fight didn’t materialize, and now, after “KingRy” shared the announcement of Garcia vs. Romero happening soon, Rolly announced his fight against the Mexican star Issac Cruz, not him. Subsequently, he taunts Garcia as he’s left with no opponent. Recently, Garcia shared a post on X, where he talked about the confusion being resolved, and he is set to fight against Romero on April 20th of this year.

Adding to that, he also credited Floyd Mayweather for his role in making the fight happen. However, it seems there was still confusion. As soon after that, Romero announced his fight against Cruz on March 30th.

Following this, Romero mocked Garcia, suggesting he should fight with a tequila bottle or something else in April, since he’s left without a major opponent. In his words,

“@RyanGarcia go fight a tequila bottle and some xannies in April.”

Romero shared another reason for not fighting Garcia. He explained that Garcia always saw it as Garcia-Romero, but in reality, it’s always been Romero-Garcia. This indicates that Rolly thinks “KingRy” considers himself the bigger star, undervaluing him in the process.

Consequently, the 29-year-old boxer opted to walk out from the fight and chose to be part of the co-main event of the Tim Tszyu-Keith Thurman event. Meanwhile, now, given the fact that Haney, Romero, and Cruz, the major opponents for him, are out of the frame, the boxing sensation Garcia is left with no major opponent and only with a learning experience.

Ryan Garcia Shares His Thoughts on the Failed Materialization of the Rolly Romero Fight

Addressing the fight that failed to materialize, Garcia shared that he was told the deal was in the last stages of finalization and would be announced soon. However, it proved to be untrue. Expressing frustration, he acknowledged his patience getting tested in recent weeks.

Despite all of this, he is looking forward to his next fight and emphasized that he won’t make any statements until the deal is officially signed and delivered. In his words,

“Look I was informed the deal was finalizing and it would be announced in the coming days. Obviously That was a lie. My patience has been tested the last few weeks. I’m trying my best to be as honest and real as I can to you guys. I’ll be looking forward to announcing my next fight. I’m not going to say anything until it’s actually signed and delivered I still look forward to putting on a big PPV for Dazn Boxing. Have a Blessed day.”

Now, it will certainly be interesting to see whom he will fight next, given that he is left with very limited options. Will he go back to face Haney where it all started, or will he choose another opponent? Now everything is uncertain, but surely we’ll find the answers soon in the future.