Teddy Atlas Offers Prediction for Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin Fight

Teddy’s Atlas’ love for Gervonta “Tank” Davis is no secret. While Davis has been nothing but generational inside the boxing ring in terms of talent, managing to stay unbeaten to this day, Atlas has remained loyal to him from the beginning. Hence, it was no surprise when the boxing coach picked ‘Tank’ as the clear favorite in this weekend’s fight between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin, and was even willing to bet on him.

In the build-up to Davis’ fight against Frank Martin this weekend, Atlas spoke about the main difference between the two fighters and who he thinks will win, saying,

“I like Tank Davis to win the fight….He’s such a complete fighter. But the difference is the physicality. Anything that Frank Martin can do, Tank Davis can do better”

Despite his apparent favoritism, Atlas did not take anything away from Frank Martin. In fact, he claimed that Martin was a complete fighter, but he was outmatched since Davis was better than him in every department.

Meanwhile, fans are in for a massive treat as there is another mega-fight waiting for Davis if he can manage to beat Martin on Saturday night.

Bob Arum reveals they are in talks to set up Gervonta Davis vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Gervonta Davis might now have the opportunity to take on Vasiliy Lomachenko, one of the most talented boxers in the division. Lomachenko finally got his hands on a title after beating George Kambosos Jr. Since then, he has set his eyes on becoming the undisputed lightweight champion, and for that, he needs to go through ‘Tank’ Davis.

In light of such a development, Bob Arum’s announcement during his recent interview with Boxing News brought greater excitement for fans.

“We’ve been talking…for a couple of weeks now about that fight and hopefully we’ll put it together expeditiously for some time in November.”

: @trboxing's Bob Arum reveals that talks are ongoing for a potential Gervonta Davis vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko fight.

Bob Arum revealed that his team has been in direct conversation with PBC to set up the fight between Davis and Lomachenko, which will take place in November. Now, all that’s left to do for Davis is to hand Martin a resounding defeat this coming weekend.