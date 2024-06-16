Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal Tank’s 7-Figure Earnings After Knocking Out ‘The Ghost’

Sport Bilder des Tages June 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS (29-0-27) of Baltimore, Maryland coming in at 133.4lbs and FRANK MARTIN (18-0-12) of Indianapolis, Indiana one pound heavier at 134.4lbs both ready for Saturday night boxing fight for the WBA world lightweight title during PBC on Prime official weigh-in at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240614_zsp_o117_070 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

15 June became a thoroughly enthralling night for boxing fans as the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin headliner event delivered multiple in-ring barnburners. But fans who got their money’s worth are now wondering how much money Davis and Martin earned for their scrap.

The ‘Tank’ vs. ‘The Ghost’ encounter ended with yet another superb KO victory by the former in the eighth round. Now, boxing champions do make more money than their rivals from an encounter. The bigger the name, the heavier the gold, the deeper the purse. That’s the game.

The Davis vs. Martin fight was no different. A ‘Marca’ report revealed Davis’ promoter Eddie Hearn’s words about securing a $15M to $25M purse if ‘Tank’ fought Conor Ben instead of Martin.

But since that didn’t happen, the report predicted that Davis would have to stay contented with a $10M fight purse, same as he earned for his previous fight against Ryan Garcia.

Meanwhile, the report also claimed that Martin was unhappy with the $1M fight purse allotted to him for his previous fight against Shakur Stevenson. Hence, the Michigan native is likely to receive a $250k boost for this fight against Davis, bumping his overall fight purse to $1.25M.

But this wasn’t the only big fight of the night. The event was a huge success with fifteen fights on the card, all of which had fans on the edge of their seats.

How did the other title fights on the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin event end?

The fifteen fights on the card contained several barburners. But the results of the four title fights on the card including the main event, really stood out amidst the rest.

Gervonta Davis (c) def. Frank Martin (WBA lightweight title fight) (KO, round 8)

David Benavidez def. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (WBC interim light heavyweight title fight) (unanimous decision)

Alberto Puello def. Gary Antuanne Russell (WBC interim super lightweight title fight) (split decision)

Carlos Adames (c) def. Terrell Gausha (WBC middleweight title fight) (unanimous decision)

All-in-all it won’t be naive to say that the fans and the main eventers will walk out happily after the event.