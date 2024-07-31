Terence Crawford Admits He Was Wrong About Jake Paul Now Sees Him as a Serious Boxer

Despite hating on Jake Paul previously, Terence Crawford recently mentioned that he respects the Ohio native for his contribution to Boxing. Jake Paul got into boxing for the first time in 2018, when he debuted against a fellow YouTuber. Since then, he has refused to look back and has scaled new heights while also making a name for himself.

Crawford, who is arguably the most dominant boxer at this moment, recently appeared on an episode of the Impaulsive podcast. There, when asked about his views on the Paul Brothers, specifically Jake, the 36-year-old insisted that he did not like him initially. However, Paul’s recent performances changed Crawford’s mind, as he said,

“After watching him and seeing the seriousness that he’s taken to actually train and put the attention into the sport, I’m like yeah man this dude really getting better, he really can fight.”

Terence Crawford says Jake Paul is a LEGIT BOXER pic.twitter.com/NCdOh2INP3 — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) July 30, 2024

Crawford even watched ‘The Problem Child’ ringside and insisted that his right hand was pretty impressive. This level of praise from one of the most dominant fighters in the world is a testament to the hard work and time Jake has invested in the sport.

Speaking of boxing, one of the biggest fights to make at the moment would be Canelo vs. Crawford. However, the champ does not care about the Mexican at the moment.

Crawford brutally shoots down mega-fight against Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford does not seem to be interested in the Canelo fight. He is currently preparing to take on Israil Madrimov on August 3 as he makes his debut in a new weight class.

During his time on the Impaulsive podcast, Crawford was questioned about the possibility of a fight against Alvarez, to which he said,

“I’m not worried about Canelo, I’m not thinking about Canelo, I’m just focused on Israil Madrimov”

“I’m not worried about Canelo [Álvarez]” Terence Crawford SHOOTS DOWN potential superfight? pic.twitter.com/A43ZXYivpx — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) July 30, 2024

Although he didn’t completely turn down the Canelo fight, his sole focus at the moment is on his next opponent, Madrimov. ‘Bud’ likes to live in the present and does not look too far ahead into the future. Moreover, a dominant win over Madrimov could mark his entry into a new weight class and put all the fighters on alert.