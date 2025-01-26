‘This Is How Every Promoter Should Be’: Devin Haney Praises Eddie Hearn’s Unique Approach Towards Fighters

Matchroom Boxing posted a video of Eddie Hearn looking fully immersed in Conah Walker’s fight against Harry Scarff. Walker finished the fight via a stunning 11th-round KO to win the British and Commonwealth welterweight title, causing a massive upset that led to Hearn jumping off the couch in joy. Reacting to the video, Devin Haney praised the promoter and asserted that everyone should be this invested in their fighters.

Haney claimed that it was Eddie’s immersive attitude that separated him from every other promoter in the business.

“This is how every promoter should b.. that is what separates Eddie from the rest.. he is hands on.”

Haney’s reaction does come as a surprise though since as of late he hasn’t exactly gotten along with Hearn. The duo even shared some tense moments when they came face to face at the Joshua vs Daniel Dubois fight.

Haney had gone so far as to brand Hearn ‘fake’ for not getting him tickets to the event. The boxing promoter later defended himself saying that Haney asked him for tickets at 6 am on the day of the fight and he could not sort it out as he was busy taking care of his own fighters.

Hearn had later commented about Haney’s return to action and claimed he needed a comeback fight before taking on Ryan Garcia in a rematch.

Who’s going to pay for a tune-up fight, asks Hearn

Earlier this month, Haney had spoken about wanting to finish what he had started with Garcia a year ago. However, since Garcia will only be able to fight after his 1-year ban is lifted in April, Haney is expected to fight someone to shake off the rust. Garcia is reportedly going to the exact same thing.

And when the two finally collide, hopefully, without PEDs in Garcia’s system, it will be a blockbuster for everyone to witness. Until that time, Hearn doesn’t believe an interim fight warrants what Haney allegedly appears to be demanding.

“Devin needs to have a comeback fight, really. For the amount of money he wants to have a comeback fight, that’s not easy. ‘Cause, generally, a comeback fight isn’t a great fight. At the same time, who’s going to pay for it? If you can find someone to pay great money for a comeback fight, maybe that’s BLK Prime.”

If Haney faces a real challenge in his comeback, he could end up in trouble. Hearn pointed out that if he fought a tough opponent like Jaron Ennis or Richardson Hitchins, he could very well lose. This would further jeopardize the big rematch since his performance against Garcia in the first fight had left a lot to be desired.

It will be interesting to see where Haney goes from here on out. What he decides will surely add to the incredible calendar boxing has ahead of it.