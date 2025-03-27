‘Another Haney KO’: Tristan Tate Chimes In as Devin Haney Exposes Bhad Bhabie’s DMs Amidst Diss Track Feud

As Devin Haney gears up for his highly anticipated return to the ring in a couple of months, all eyes should be on his upcoming opponent, Jose Carlos Ramirez. But in true 2025 fashion, the spotlight has veered off-course and landed squarely on a social media feud no one had on their bingo card.

Enter Danielle Bregoli — better known as Bhad Bhabie — who’s somehow found herself toe-to-toe with Haney in a digital sparring match that’s as chaotic as it is entertaining. And just when you thought it couldn’t get wilder, Tristan Tate has also joined this bizarre feud.

The drama is drippin’, and the tea is piping hot. It all started when Bhabie name-dropped the former undisputed 135 lb champion in her new freestyle, ‘Bow Bow Bow’. “Could’ve f****d on Devin Haney, he ain’t hittin’ on s**t”, she had said in a particularly mean spirit of artistic expression.

Haney responded in kind with a screenshot of Bhabie sliding into his DMs and complimented it with a clown emoji.

Interestingly, this is where the younger Tate brother, Tristan, currently under investigation for human trafficking and money laundering, joined in.

“Another Haney KO”, he said.

Another Haney KO. ☠️ — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) March 26, 2025

Unfortunately, boxing fans took Tristan’s comments to troll Haney with replies like “Devin Haney and KO in the same sentence” and a casual reminder of the last time the boxer had knocked someone out.

“Pre Covid bro, that was when he last KO’d someone. Pre-Covid“, said a Twitter user.

Also joining this fun conversation at Haney’s expense was his arch-nemeis, Ryan Garcia, who also took the time to comment on the issue.

“Bhad bhabie bout to get sued”, he said, knowing all too well what happens when Haney does not get his way.

Haney picks yet another legal battle against Garcia

Garcia is finally stepping back into the ring after serving a year-long suspension, headlining “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves” on May 2, 2025, right in the middle of Times Square. His opponent? None other than Rolly Romero. But the real buzz?

But fans are chalking this up to a warm-up fight, considering he is still sharing the spotlight with Haney.

You’d think the two would be going at it during the press conference earlier on March 4th, especially after all the online back-and-forth. But nope—radio silence. Not a single word was exchanged.

Turns out Garcia’s got a good reason. “I’ve been classy for one reason: he’s suing me,” he told reporters before the event. According to Garcia, anything he says might end up in court—again.

“He used a bunch of my tweets in the deposition,” Garcia said. “Maybe he’ll sue me just for calling him a b*tch”, the suspended boxer added, with sarcastic disdain.

Apparently, Haney already dropped the lawsuit earlier this year, but the way Garcia’s being uncharacteristically careful with his words? Makes you wonder if there’s still some legal heat simmering behind the scenes or if Gracia is just being a bit extra saucy.