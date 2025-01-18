‘Explosive Fight’: Ryan Garcia Eyes ‘Tougher Opponent’ Than Devin Haney for His Boxing Comeback

Action between WBC super lightweight champion DEVIN HANEY (31-1 gray) and RYAN GARCIA (25-1 white) in the main event of the evening from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Garcia won a majority decision after 12 rounds in an all action fight knocking Haney down in the 7th, 10th and 11th rounds. But, Garcia didn t make weight for the bout so Haney s title becomes vacant. Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ryan Garcia is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring, but fans expecting a showdown with Devin Haney might be in for a surprise. Garcia has hinted at an even ‘tougher and more challenging’ opponent, like Isaac Cruz for his comeback.

Upon his return from a 1-year ban for doping, Garcia hopes that a match such as this would reignite the excitement around his career. The idea is for him to take on Cruz in May before he can prepare for the money fight later in the year

“I’m bringing a explosive fight in my fight comeback. Pit bull has always been considered a tough opponent. Tougher match up then Haney tbh.”

Garcia’s first fight against Haney was a shocking affair that saw his controversial win overturned after he was found positive for ostarine, a PED. He has since been feuding with almost everyone. For instance, at one point, he had floated the idea of moving to UFC, igniting hopes of a fight against his social media arch-nemesis, Sean O’Malley.



Recently, he even had an exhibition fight in Japan canceled after his team at Golden Boy Promotions expressed reservations about it.

As for Haney, the undefeated fighter has also been out of action since that April clash, taking time away from the sport. Despite having his loss to Garcia overturned, Haney has been at the end of ridicule from fans and his peers for the beatdown he had received.

Haney prepares for Garcia rematch

Despite starting the fight well, Haney found himself gobsmacked by Garcia’s left hook and often. He was knocked down thrice by Garcia as the fight was judged unanimously in the latter’s favor.

So he is itching to get even the score with ‘KingRy’, so much so that his attorneys, along with Garcia’s have jointly requested a 90-day pause on court proceedings on the battery lawsuit. This could be interpreted as a signal of a possible settlement, according to ESPN.

The lawsuit, filed by Haney in September, had accused Garcia of battery, fraud, and breach of contract. Haney claims he never agreed to fight someone using PEDs.

He had also asserted that Garcia had wilfully committed fraud after the latter had weighed 143.3 lbs for a fight that was to be fought at 140 lbs for the junior welterweight title. Garcia later admitted that he had done so on purpose.

Hopefully, the pair can duke it out under better and fair circumstances this time.