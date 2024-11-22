mobile app bar

Daniel Dubois Wants to Create ‘Historic Moment’ by Knocking Out Jake Paul

Allan Binoy
Published

Daniel Dubois (L), Jake Paul (R)

Daniel Dubois wants to be the one to close the curtains on Jake Paul’s boxing career. The British boxing world champion watched him fight Mike Tyson last weekend and claimed that irrespective of the result, ‘Iron’ was the winner of the fight in his eyes.

He then spoke about Paul calling him out to a fight. And as a world title holder, he is not averse to fighting Paul. Dubois knows that even if he gains nothing else, there’s a huge paycheck waiting for him.

However, that would sidetrack him from his goal of becoming a Unified champion and taking on the likes of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk next.

In an interview with Bricks to Riches, Nabeel Mussarat, the champion was asked about the ‘The Problem Child’ calling him out. Unflustered he said,

“If Jake wants it with me he can get it too, I am the world champion, give him a shot like that…It would be a historical moment, never before.”

Dubois, unlike Paul’s opponents, is a natural heavyweight in his prime. The only time Paul has faced a boxer in his prime was Tommy Fury and he lost that fight convincingly. So to fight a world champion with the power and ability of Dubois might not be a great idea for him.

But then the former Disney star has also called out Canelo Alvarez! So it only tracks that he responds to Dubois’ call out by talking down to him.

Paul belittles Dubois

The Problem Child made it sound like Dubois making a play to be famous and rich when he called out Paul.

The American shared a screenshot of the text he received from Paul on Twitter and responded by calling him an undercard fighter. Paul also stated that despite having a 12-year-long career, Dubois needed to be in line for his throne.

“Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha But f*ck it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne.”

Now, that’s a bit weird. Either the Tyson win or the Netflix streaming records have him convinced of invincibility or he genuinely believes he can take on a heavyweight world champion boxer and win. Of course, the delusions of grandeur don’t matter since Dubois actually holds the IBF world title, which he won by defeating Anthony Joshua, and as such sits on the throne.

