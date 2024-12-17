“Tunnel Vision”: Floyd Mayweather Drops Powerful Advice on Why Most People Don’t Make It, But He’s at the Top

Floyd Mayweather v John Gotti III – Mexico City Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of United States is seen prior the exhibition fight against boxer ohn Gotti III of United States at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Mexico City, Mexico, August 24, 2024. Photo by Carlos Tischler Eyepix Group ABACAPRESS.COM Mexico City Mexico PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xTischlerxCarlos Eyepix ABACAx

Floyd Mayweather knows a thing or two about success, and he’s not shy about sharing what it takes to reach the top. At a public appearance, the undefeated boxing legend dropped some powerful advice for today’s generation, explaining why most people fail to make it. For Mayweather, it all comes down to tunnel vision, something he believes people can hone in on.

Mayweather didn’t sugarcoat his message, emphasizing the focus, dedication, and sacrifices it takes to achieve that level of success.

“You got 24 hours in a day. Eight hours you sleep right? And most people work a 9-5 so eight hours you’re working. So we at 16 hours, we got breakfast, lunch and dinner, what are we at 19? It takes you an hour to get ready, so we at 20 hours. Yall gotta get focused. I am where I am at because I am focused.”

Growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mayweather faced significant hardships, including poverty and family struggles. Despite these obstacles, he channeled his energy into boxing, a sport deeply rooted in his family.

His dedication paid off, leading to an undefeated professional record of 50-0 and earnings exceeding $1 billion. Beyond the ring, Mayweather has diversified his wealth through various investments, including a substantial property portfolio.

Mayweather continues to expand his business empire

A few months ago, the internet started rumors about Mayweather having spent all his money and was looking to do exhibition bouts and make some moolah again.

‘Money Mayweather’ is shutting down the “broke” rumors in classic Mayweather style—by dropping a massive $402 million on an affordable housing deal in Manhattan.

His latest investment includes over 1,000 affordable housing units spread across more than 60 buildings in upper Manhattan, making it one of the biggest real estate deals of the year in New York.

While whispers about money troubles have followed him since his blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor in 2017, this move speaks for itself.

Sure, his exhibition fights might fuel those rumors, but Mayweather’s real estate play shows he’s still winning outside the ring. Not only does the deal solidify his financial savvy, but it also helps provide affordable housing for those in need—a win for everyone involved.