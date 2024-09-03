Turki Alalshikh Pledges Cheaper PPVs for Riyadh Season Amidst Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Costing $89.99

Turki Alalshikh, the head of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, has made an exciting announcement for sports fans, especially those keeping an eye on the Riyadh Season. With the buzz around the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight and a hefty price tag of $89.99 for pay-per-view, Alalshikh has promised more affordable options during the Riyadh Season.

It’s a move that could make high-profile events more accessible, sparking even more interest in the lineup of events Saudi Arabia has in store.

It has become increasingly expensive to be a combat sports follower as fans are having to pay through their nose for events.

Alvarez was even bashed endlessly by fans online after the price of the PPV for his upcoming fight against Berlanga was revealed.

This is a growing trend in the combat sports world with the price of PPVs inching upwards every year. However, Turki Alalshikh has some much needed good news for fans regarding the price of upcoming events.

“Riyadh season card ppv Will be with good price for the fans.”

Alalshikh did not explicitly mention the Alvarez fight or the upcoming UFC Noche event but both are priced at $89.99 which is an eye watering price to say the least.

Alalshikh has previously stated that he wants to keep PPV prices low so that events are more affordable for fans and that they do not need to resort to illegal streaming options to watch their favorites.

And as has been the case very often, Alalshikh is not just a man of words but a man of action.

Alalshikh the man behind $20 PPV events for boxing fans

Alalshikh has in the space of a few years become one of the most influential people in the world of boxing. He has significant influence to sway key decisions especially when he is involved in an event.

See, Alalshikh seemingly has the interest of fans as his priority. So, he recently put his money where his mouth is and lowered PPV costs to $20 for the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois which is coming up shortly.

He further stated that his main motive was to make the sport more accessible to fans. This is not the first time this was done either, as the price for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol vs also set at a mere $15.

Needless to say, fans will be delighted if this trend continues. But do note, that this price reduction isn’t just charity, the arenas, the TV and streaming deals, they need the fans to show up. Because without the crowd in their arenas, Rome falls to ashes!