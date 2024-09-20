mobile app bar

Kishore R
Published

Turki Alalshikh’s Request Helps Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Break Record in British Boxing, Beating Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois

Credits: IMAGO

London’s Wembley Stadium will witness an iconic all-British blockbuster on September 21when Anthony Joshua locks horns with 27-year-old IBF heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois. In fact, the heavyweight clash is set to shatter all set norms, even outdoing Tyson Fury’s 94000 record all thanks to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

Truth be told, the stadium is already sold out for the card, with 96,000 expected to be housed in the facility after the Saudi advisor’s request to increase the capacity was given a green signal.

Renowned boxing pundit, Michael Benson confirmed the news via a tweet:

“Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is now sold out and so will break the British boxing attendance record with a record crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said.”

Earlier, Alalshikh who is organizing the fight revealed that the authorities had approved his request for capacity expansion at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the Joshua vs. Dubois fight as part of the #RiyadhSeasonCard.

And with tickets going on sale the very next day, his masterstroke paid dividends as the stadium is now sold out breaking all set records, and cementing a new one in British boxing.

Previously the record for the most fans at a boxing event in the UK stood at 94,000. It was realized when the ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury fought Dillian Whyte two years ago in 2022.

In the meantime, the former champion, Joshua is locked and loaded for the scrap.

Joshua is ready to rumble

Olympic champion, Anthony Joshua is not new to comebacks. In fact, he came right back from the devastating loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 to blast the Mexican to win back his belt.

Though he lost his next outing in a rematch to the undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua showed that he is in a league of his own by brutally knocking former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

And now is up against a familiar foe, former sparring partner Daniel Dubois. The young 27-year-old  became the interim IBF champion by stopping Filip Hrgovic this year in June. Consequently, he was upgraded to the rank of regular champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the official belt, opting to not meet the rematch clause with Tyson Fury.

While Dubois is a formidable opponent young and primed to make a statement, Joshua, typical of himself was seen as calm and respectful in the presser.

More importantly, Joshua has momentum in his side, winning four back to back bout after his loss to Usyk, feeling super confident to headline his sixth main event at the venue. When asked about the fight, he simply said:

“It’s good to be back. I’m ready to rumble and remind everyone what I’m capable of.”

So, who are you betting on this weekend?

