WATCH: Tyson Fury Escorted From Pub by Security, Falls on Street in an Intoxicated State

File photo dated 18-05-2024 of Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Tyson Fury. Frank Warren says Tyson Fury s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be announced in due course following Saturday s thrilling fight in Saudi Arabia. Issue date: Wednesday May 22, 2024.

Tyson Fury has had problems with drug and alcohol abuse in the past but he’s overcome that to become a world champion boxer again. However, a recent video of the former champion in a pub in an intoxicated state has fans worried.

In the video, we can see Fury having trouble walking straight and the security guards had to escort him out of the pub. The scene comes just weeks after his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian fighter broke Tyson Fury’s unbeaten streak and gave him his first-ever loss.

In a video posted by MMA Uncensored on Instagram, the pub security guard is seen holding him so that he doesn’t fall. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened.

Tyson Fury looked in bad shape and fell down face-first while trying to stand up.

These could be concerning scenes for anyone from Team Fury since he has promised fans a rematch against Usyk towards the end of this year. However, there are still months between that date and today and everyone is allowed to let go every once in a while. Fury is also just a human being trying to have a good time.

Of course, he is still preparing for the Usyk rematch and will stop at nothing to win back his title. His own brother recently spoke about how he was gearing up for the rematch to right the wrongs.

Tommy Fury believes Tyson Fury won the first fight

Tommy Fury is still very confident that his brother won the first fight against Oleksandr Usyk despite the judges’ scorecards.

Following that loss, Tyson made it clear that there would be a rematch at the end of the year. In a recent interview with IFL TV, his brother Tommy Fury had this to say about his older brother’s fight,

“At the end of the day it was a close fight I did think Tyson did enough to win it….He’ll be back for the rematch…There’s no doubt in my mind when the rematch happens he will right that wrong.”

Tommy is very confident in his brother’s ability to bounce back from a loss. Not a surprising claim either when your brother lays claim to being one of the best heavyweights of all time.

Tyson Fury is a fighter who does not know when he is beaten. He refuses to back down or quit, as we have seen in the past against the likes of Deontay Wilder. When he fights Oleksandr Usyk again, he will look to win his belts back and become the Undisputed champion.