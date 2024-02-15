Wayne Rooney vs KSI: Manchester United Legend’s Conversation with Misfits Boxing Sparks Fan Excitement for Wild Fights

KSI’s boxing promotion Misfits Boxing has changed the celebrity boxing game. The promotion has held numerous cards with professional fighters as well as celebrity boxers. The UK-based promotion spearheaded by KSI has brought a lot of eyes to not just boxing, but celebrity boxing in particular. They are now looking to add yet another prominent name to the list with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney in early talks with Misfits Boxing per Happy Punch on X.

Wayne Rooney is a household name in England. The football star made a name for himself for both Manchester United and the England football team.

Happy Punch recently announced that the former Red Devil is in early talks with KSI’s boxing promotion Misfits Boxing to fight on a card.

Here’s what fans had to say:

“That would be huge if he gets on misfits boxing”

One user already had Rooney’s first opponent in mind:

“Rooney vs John Cena part two”

Another user stated he should fight KSI:

“Could he be the “big name” for KSI to fight”

Another user had the same idea:

“He and KSI should do it”

Here are some more reactions:

Amidst the interesting developments, once, KSI had to deal with a significant cyber threat.

KSI had to end his first-ever live stream after 10 years abruptly after his IP address got leaked

KSI recently live-streamed for the first time in 10 years and it did not go well. The British YouTuber only uploaded pre-recorded videos on YouTube until now.

He decided to go live on Twitch and within an hour of streaming his IP address got leaked and he had to end the stream:

“God damn it guys, my IP got leaked I gotta end the stream, I’ll see you lot in a bit. You guys always gotta ruin the fun.”

KSI seemed irate after his IP got leaked because he planned on streaming for longer. He has not yet revealed when he will stream again.

The British YouTuber turned-boxer has not given updates on his boxing career either. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if he will return to the ring.