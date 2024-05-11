Max Verstappen Speaks Against FIA Rule That Debars Kimi Antonelli to Get Rare F1 Chance

Kimi Antonelli, who is speculated to be the probable replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025, is rumored to get a rare chance to drive at Williams this year. However, no team can avail of his services up until August due to a rule by the FIA that demands a driver to be 18 years at least before they can be granted an F1 super license.

Speaking on it, Max Verstappen says that he is not a fan of this rule as it stalls the growth of young drivers. Ironically, this was a rule made after a 17-year-old Verstappen was hired by Red Bull to drive in Formula 1, which outraged a significant number of people.

“This rule was introduced by me, but in the end, it does not prevent what it is meant for,” said Verstappen as per Motorsport-Total.com. “It is not specifically about Antonelli, but it can prevent some talented drivers from getting into Formula 1 quickly because they have to collect those 40 points first. I am not a big fan of this whole system.”

Apart from this rule, an F1 driver is also supposed to have 40 points on their license. This means they would be obligated not to skip Formula 2 to get enough points. This is a racing series neither Verstappen nor Lance Stroll did before debuting in F1.

While Verstappen spoke in favor of Antonelli getting his chance in F1, the team that is getting linked with him for this year might not even want him in the first place. The comments by team boss James Vowles certainly do hint towards that.

Kimi Antonelli might have to wait

Toto Wolff certainly rates Kimi Antonelli in high regard and would be fancying getting him a stint at Williams before getting him to Mercedes. However, James Vowles, as per his recent comments, has asserted his autonomy.

Williams is a customer team to Mercedes and Vowles has been a former aide to Wolff at Brackley. Thus, there would be a surprise if Antonelli wasn’t given a chance at Williams. However, the Grove-based team is seeing more of its interest lately.

“Let’s put it this way. I haven’t spoken to Kimi [Antonelli] since Abu Dhabi last year. I hope this puts things into context,” said Vowles recently.

On the other hand, speaking on the rumors of Antonelli replacing Logan Sargeant this year, Vowles has also rejected that possibility. So in all probability, this FIA rule might not be a problem for Antonelli as Williams seem disinterested in signing him.