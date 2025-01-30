“Your Mother Was…”: Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute to Late Mother of His Children and Promises to Love Daughter Like Both Parents

50-0 retired boxer Floyd Mayweather is all about that high life but that doesn’t mean he’s not in touch with everything that keeps him real and grounded. Earlier today, Mayweather took some time off of his daily schedule to send a simple yet touching tribute to the mother of his daughter, Jirah.

Jirah’s mom Josie Harris was found dead in a car in 2020. Harris dated Floyd between 1995 and 2010. Despite having 3 children, it was nowhere close to a perfect relationship as Floyd served two months in jail after being convicted of her misdemeanor battery in 2010. Josie was reportedly in the process of suing Mayweather during the event of her death.

However, it seems Floyd shares a good relationship with his children. He even penned an emotional message for Jirah on Instagram.

“Your mother was one of a kind, no one could ever take her place. But I’ll spend every day making sure you never feel alone, loving you enough for the both of us is what I live for! Father-Daughter Trip.”

Accompanying the heartfelt caption was a picture of Mayweather and his daughter feeding birds in the Bahamas. The post served as a powerful reminder that beneath all the trash-talking, showboating, and luxurious lifestyle, Floyd Mayweather is a dedicated and loving father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Fans were quick to appreciate the touching gesture, showing support for Mayweather as he steps up his game as a father.

This happy fan was overjoyed to see Floyd spend some quality family time and said, “I love this for you both. Enjoy your time together”. “Enjoy champ great moments to remember in life”, said another, reminding the boxer that despite the wealth and the vanity, this is all there is to life.



Mayweather knows this and since his retirement is known to have been spending a lot of time with all his children.

Mayweather’s Children: Where They Are Now

Mayweather is a father of four, Koraun, Iyanna, Zion, and Jirah. Despite ups and downs in his relationships with them, he remains committed to ensuring they have the best in life.

Koraun Mayweather (24) – The Aspiring Musician

Born in 1999 to Mayweather and Josie, Koraun spent most of his childhood with his mother. He initially had little interest in boxing, focusing instead on basketball and later, music. Under the name King Koraun, he released his debut album A King’s Party in 2020 and continues to build his music career. Though he has trained with his father, he has no plans to go pro in boxing.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather (24) – The Controversial Figure

Born in 2000 to Mayweather and Melissa Brim, Iyanna was showered with luxury growing up, receiving a Rolls-Royce at 14 and a million-dollar Sweet 16 party. She briefly dabbled in music under the name Money Yaya but is best known for her tumultuous relationship with rapper NBA YoungBoy. In 2022, she pled guilty to assault in a high-profile case and was sentenced to probation. The two also have a son, who Floyd posts about regularly and showers with love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Freestyle (@hotfreestyle)



Zion Shamaree Mayweather (23) – The Entrepreneur

Zion, born in 2001, attended public school as per Mayweather’s belief in real-world exposure. Since graduating, he has focused on business ventures, including his clothing brand, Philthy Rich Boys.

Jirah Milan Mayweather (20) – The Resilient Youngest

Born in 2003 to Mayweather and Josie Harris, Jirah was a competitive cheerleader before her mother’s passing in 2020. Following the tragic loss, she struggled to adjust but remains close to her siblings and continues to navigate life with her father’s support.

Floyd seems to understand what a privilege has been granted to have such amazing children and is trying to be a good dad to them, primarily by being around more since retiring.