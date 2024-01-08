“A Brand, an Investment, an Ecosystem, Is Defined by Its Games, by Its Library” – Xbox Insider Klobrille Claims Console Wars Aren’t What Xbox Fans Should Be Worried About

Console wars are possibly one of the most heated battles in the gaming industry. Every console developer tries to be at the top, and Sony is currently the most dominant force in this war due to their high-quality exclusives. Fans even believe that if Xbox continues releasing games across all platforms, they will gradually lose out on console sales and fans in the future. Recently, the insider Klobrille also shared his thoughts on this matter.

Klobrille believes console wars are not the biggest concern for fans. According to the insider, Xbox’s future publishing strategy is that it doesn’t provide an Xbox experience. Releasing games across all platforms does mean that there are more consumers, but it also raises the question of why fans should play that game on Xbox. After all, they can still enjoy the game on the other platforms.

The insider further claimed everyone enjoys playing God of War and Mario for the PlayStation and Nintendo experiences. Meanwhile, the American giants lack such a brand identity and can’t provide an Xbox-only experience to fans. The insider also highlighted Xbox’s greed to make short-term money and claimed it cost them their uniqueness. Klobrille believes the American giants possibly don’t have a proper vision for their future, and because of these flaws, Xbox’s major challenger is not PlayStation, but itself.

All the fans agreed with Klobrille’s assessment of Xbox’s future release strategy. They claimed the American giants have everything they would need to become a force to be reckoned with in the gaming industry. After all, they have bought incredible studios like Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, which gives them access to some of the most renowned game series. So, fans urged Xbox to start developing high-quality exclusive titles for its console now.

Why Are exclusives important for Xbox to stay relevant?

Xbox intends to keep releasing games on other platforms, including its rival PlayStation. There are currently no actual Xbox exclusives accessible, as the so-called ones are also available on PC. In fact, despite having one of the most popular game series in their arsenal, Call of Duty, to build an amazing exclusive library, Xbox let Activision release the latest installment to PlayStation 5.

Compared to Xbox’s open-mindedness about releasing games, their rival PlayStation has the complete opposite philosophy. Sony strictly follows exclusivity, preventing their first-party studios from releasing games on rival platforms. The strict philosophy of offering high-quality exclusives helped the Japanese behemoths to use it to increase the sales of their consoles. Even Nintendo shares similar views to Sony about console exclusivity.

Fans have been in disagreement with Xbox for their stance on console exclusivity. They believe if this continues, the American giants will never be able to catch up to their Japanese rivals in the console war. Fans have been asking Xbox to change their stance and produce true exclusives, which will only be available on console. If they plan to release the game on PC, they should wait for a year at least. There are many PlayStation exclusives available on PC, but all of them found their way there after two to three years after the release.