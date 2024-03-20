Microsoft Faces Heavy Criticism After Hi-Fi Rush Was Found Having Better Visuals and Loading Time on the PlayStation 5

Microsoft stayed true to its stance against console exclusivity and released the so-called Xbox-exclusive Hi-Fi Rush on PlayStation 5. However, fans of the green side aren’t happy to see the rival platform not only get an exclusive title but also have better performance.



Sony and Nintendo are known for their strict stance to not release their first-party games on rival platforms. However, Xbox are the polar opposite, as they prefer releasing their games on all platforms to maximize profits. Naturally, diehard Xbox fans aren’t happy with this decision and have long begged the American Corporation to gatekeep their exclusive



Xbox recently acquired many renowned studios like Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, which could have helped them create a strong list of exclusives for their consoles. However, instead of building an authentic and unique Xbox experience, they decided to earn more money by releasing exclusives like Sea of Thieves and now Hi-Fi Rush on PlayStation 5. The latter is a rhythm-based action game developed by Tango Gameworks and was originally released on the Xbox by Bethesda Softworks in 2023.

Fans are unimpressed with Hi-Fi Rush having better shadows on PlayStation 5

A clip via the X account Xbox_Serious_X|S X recently went viral where the user compared the visuals of Hi-FI Rush across all the platforms. This 2023-released game is currently playable on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5. Despite being developed by a Microsoft-owned studio, the game had better shadow textures on Sony’s console instead. Moreover, the game also loaded faster on the PlayStation 5.

The video grabbed the attention of many Xbox fans, who weren’t happy about seeing an Xbox exclusive performing better on the PlayStation 5. One X user even mentioned how the developer remade the game for PS5 while simply porting the PC version to Xbox. Another fan mentioned that developers had a year more to develop the game for the Sony console. There were also accusations, blaming the developers for being biased towards Sony’s console.

Despite the criticism, there were a lot of Xbox fans who stood by their beloved console. They claimed better shadow structures hardly make a difference, since not a lot of people will notice the difference. Moreover, they also pointed out how there wasn’t a significant difference between the loading time of Hi-Fi Rush on both platforms.

With the release of Hi-Fi Rush on PlayStation 5, we might not be seeing any true Xbox exclusive in the future. However, the American giants might have other plans to compete against their rivals like a possible handheld console. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the console wars.