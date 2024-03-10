Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Apparently Coming to PlayStation 5 According to YouTuber and Game Journalist Riskit4theBiskit

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was a commercial and critical hit, which was first released on PlayStation 4 and PC before finding its way to other platforms. However, the upcoming sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, will only be available on Xbox and PC. However, the latest rumors from a renowned gaming news YouTuber suggest the blue side won’t miss out on this much-awaited sequel.

On the latest Xbox Infinite Podcast by Riskit4theBiskit, the YouTuber claimed to have heard about Hellblade 2 being ported to PlayStation. He initially stayed quiet about it for a while since he didn’t see any documents to confirm this rumor, but felt compelled to reveal it after getting confirmation from four reliable sources. Naturally, the YouTuber decided not to reveal his sources due to privacy reasons.

“I’ve kept kept this under my hat for quite some time, but I’ve now confirmed this with four separate sources. I haven’t seen any documentation or banners that would prove it, but I have confirmed it with four separate sources that also say the same thing. So, there is a Hellblade 2 port for PlayStation.”

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is being developed by Ninja Theory. This upcoming sequel was planned to be an Xbox exclusive because Microsoft now owns the studio. However, the American giants don’t want to keep their games to themselves. There are even rumors of them releasing the other Xbox-exclusive Starfield on PlayStation 5. Hence, if Hellblade 2 releases on Sony’s console, it will prove the Green Side stuck to its stance against console exclusivity.

What do fans have to say about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 getting released on PlayStation?

Since the first Hellblade was originally released on PlayStation alongside PC, it was a significant shock for PS users to know the sequel won’t be released on their platform. However, Riskit4theBiskit’s revelation didn’t get the reaction that everyone would have expected. A fan on X (formerly Twitter) was upset about this title not being an Xbox exclusive.

The majority of X users didn’t trust the YouTuber’s statement. Some even claimed it was not a huge reveal, as Xbox has publicly announced their games would be available on multiple platforms. Moreover, a fan claimed the original game was first released on PlayStation, so it was only reasonable for the sequel to be available on that platform.

It would be intriguing to see when this upcoming action-adventure game gets ported to PlayStation. Since the rumored port has no official release date, we don’t know if it will release simultaneously alongside the Xbox and PC. Whatever the case may be, we will keep fans informed with the Hellblade 2 updates.