“Can’t wait to see LeBron James and Russell Westbrook shoot bricks from the 3-point line”: Skip Bayless takes a dig at the poor shooting of the Lakers’ superstars ahead of the 2021-22 season

Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless takes a dig at the shooting skills of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. The analyst has been vocal in his criticism about the superstar duo’s inability to shoot.

With the 2021-22 season only a couple of weeks away, Television Personality Skip Bayless has already called the shots on the LA Lakers’ roster. Bayless is confident about LeBron James and Russell Westbrook shooting bricks, especially from the 3-point line.

In the past as well, Bayless has criticized James on several occasions for his poor free-throw shooting, especially during clutch situations. The Lakers superstar is a career 73.3% shooter from the foul line and 34.5% from the 3-point line.

The Lakers made the biggest off-season move this year in acquiring Westbrook. However, Bayless feels the former OKC star is a minus rather than a plus on the Lakers’ roster. The analyst cites his poor shooting record and playoffs run as proof.

Over the years, Bayless has developed the image of being an LBJ hater. However, his latest claims on the shooting of James and Westbrook might have the backing of some statistics.

Skip Bayless throws some shots at the shooting skills of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

The 2020-21 season had both James and Westbrook witness an early-round exit in the playoffs. The two superstars struggled with their shooting, especially from beyond the arc. While James shot 36.5% from the 3-point line during the season, Westbrook was 31.5% from beyond the arc.

The new teammates had a rough time at the free-throw line as well. James was 69.8% successful in making his shots from the foul line, while Westbrook shot 65.6% in the last season.

With the former MVPs joining forces, Bayless believes the Lakers’ performance will dip further as far as shooting is concerned.

“Can’t wait to see LeBrick and Westbrick launching threes from the Lakers’ backcourt.”

The Lakers acquired a group of veterans this off-season comprising Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajan Rondo, and Trevor Ariza. However, the group has no deep-range shooters barring Melo.

Though the Lakers might not have enough marksmen, one cannot deny the experience on the roster. The team comprises multiple All-Star who know how to ball.